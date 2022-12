[Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Game Night decklists and card images.]

The holidays will be here before you know it. And I'm not talking about Labor Day. Or Halloween. Or Veterans Day. Though those are good too.

This holiday season, we're adding a new trick to our treats, plus updating a classic gift. Both items come out in mid-November pretty much everywhere.

Without further ado . . .

Magic Game Night

Imagine this scenario: a group of friends, maybe a monthly board game group, stop in looking for something new to try out—something they can all pick out, learn, and enjoy together. It happens all the time, but rarely are store owners able to hand them something Magic related. Which is a shame, because Magic is awesome.

Magic Game Night is for those gamers. It's an out-of-the-box introductory multiplayer Magic experience in a way similar to Planeswalker Decks. But for multiplayer.

Magic Game Night contains five preconstructed decks—one of each color—plus all the accessories you'll need to play the decks: spindown life counters, life counter platforms, +1/+1 counters, and five reference cards.

Releasing November 16, Magic Game Night will be available in local game and mass market stores around the world. The MSRP is $39.99 (applies only to the United States and Canada).

But wait, there's more!

Each of the five decks comes with an exclusive card. These cards, and any other reprinted cards not already in Standard, are not Standard legal. Here are those cards and their decklists:

Gift Pack

We're also updating the Gift Pack for this holiday season. The Gift Pack will contain four Core Set 2019 boosters, five premium lands, a Spindown die, and, for the first time, five creature cards exclusive to the Gift Pack.

The five cards are aimed at the Planeswalker Deck level and will be considered part of Core Set 2019 for legality and rotation purposes. Let's take a look at those cards.

The lands will also be art you've likely seen before, but all shiny and cool.

The Gift Pack releases November 16 and will be available in local game stores and mass market stores everywhere. It will have an MSRP of $19.99 (applies to the United States and Canada only).