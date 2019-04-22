War of the Spark is all about Planeswalkers. With 36 different characters represented, the set truly showcases an all-out war for the fate of the Multiverse being fought on Ravnica.

We wanted to do something special to commemorate this event in Japan, so we worked with Japanese artists to create alternate-art versions of every planeswalker in the set. All 36 planeswalkers in War of the Spark were reimagined beautifully by artists well-known throughout Japan, including Yoshitaka Amano!

These alternate versions appear randomly in Japanese-language War of the Spark boosters, replacing the regular version of the planeswalker in the pack 50% of the time. We've made Japanese boosters available to retailers around the world, so you can find them nearby wherever you live.

These cards will also be available in Wizards Play Network promo packs during the Core Set 2020 play season, appearing in roughly 1:4 of packs. The alternate-art planeswalkers have only been printed in Japanese, but will appear in promo packs around the world.