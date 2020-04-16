Due to an unfortunate internal error, the three Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Japanese-language exclusive Godzilla Series Monster cards will only be found in Japanese Draft and Collector Boosters and as Japanese box toppers. They will not be found in English or French Collector Boosters.

This exclusion from non-Japanese Collector Boosters was not intended, and, as a result, our communications leading up to the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths contained incorrect information that we have since corrected. As printed, any English or French Collector Boosters will not have an opportunity to contain any of the cards numbered 385, 386, or 387, seen here:

We know that the prospect of finding one of these special cards in a Collector Booster is a large part of the excitement for many, and we are deeply sorry for this error.

Since the mistake was discovered only recently, we were not able to reprint the product with the affected cards. Instead, we'll be printing and distributing copies of the cards to stores in the near future to make up for the error.

If you are purchasing English or French Collector Boosters from a local game store, they should be able to provide some number of additional copies of these cards at no charge. If you've made a preorder or plan to purchase, please check with your store first.

If for some reason this isn't possible, please contact Wizards of the Coast customer support for more information.

Wizards of the Coast strives for high quality and consistency in our products, and we regret that we did not live up to those standards this time.