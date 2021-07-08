Stock up on iron rations, buy extra arrows ("do you sell hand crossbow bolts here?"), and don't forget those all-important crampons, because Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease is almost here! July 16–18, join players from around the world to campaign through the new set that brings the D&D experience to Magic: The Gathering.

The options for participating in our Prerelease events have begun to expand beyond playing at home, with in-store play returning in some places. The SpellTable tradition continues with Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease events, giving players the option to remotely join in the adventure and play matches and other games using SpellTable beta on a computer.

If you haven't tried Magic by webcam or SpellTable, not to worry; we'll show you how to get set up later in this article with tips on playing webcam Magic.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms SpellTable Prerelease Event

The SpellTable Prerelease event is stuffed with competition, gameplay, and fun over three days:

Day 1: Friday, July 16, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Day 2: Saturday, July 17, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Day 3: Sunday, July 18, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT

Prerelease Matches and Activities

We have a lot of activities and games happening during the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease event:

Battle for your team : Pick a team with your favorite influencers and then earn points throughout the Prerelease event to see which team rules!

: Pick a team with your favorite influencers and then earn points throughout the Prerelease event to see which team rules! Sealed Deck matches : The classic Prerelease showdown using a 40-card deck built from six Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs.

: The classic Prerelease showdown using a 40-card deck built from six Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs. World Boss matches : Challenge a foe no one can defeat alone in simultaneous three-against-one encounters streamed live on Discord!

: Challenge a foe no one can defeat alone in simultaneous three-against-one encounters streamed live on Discord! Between-match activities: Take a breather after matches and earn points for your team by joining Magic Trivia and Pack 1, Pick 1 games on Discord.

Prerelease Teams—Pick Your Class!

Join your favorite Magic personalities on one of four class-themed teams to compete in a points-scoring challenge during the SpellTable Prerelease. You can earn points by playing matches and participating in the between-match activities!

So, are you a warrior, cleric, rogue, or wizard? Here are the teams you can join:

Team Warrior

Alex Nikolic @Chord_O_Calls

Martin Jůza @MartinJuza

Bengineering @BengineeringTV

Zbexx @ZBexx

Amazonian @coL_Amazonian

Marshall Sutcliffe @marshall_LR

Team Cleric

Ethan Saks @lordtupperware

Filipa Carola @filipamtg

Shivam Bhatt @ghirapurigears

Jana Amari @JanaAmariChan

Ben Wheeler @BWheelerMTG

Lady Lavninias @LadyLavinias

Team Rogue

Voxy @VoxyTwitch

AliasV @coL_AliasV

TaaliaVess @TaaliaVess

Ben Werne @mistermetronome

Andrea Mengucci @Mengu09

ManaCurves @ManaCurves

Team Wizard

LegenVD @LegenVD

TappyToeClaws @TappyToeClaws

Olivia Gobert-Hicks @goberthicks

PleasantKenobi @PleasantKenobi

Graham Stark @Graham_LRR

Ladee Danger @Brttnymchlle

How Prerelease Remote Play Works

We're supporting remote play for the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease through a dedicated external Discord server with our partners over at ChannelFireball, plus your local WPN store where you can find Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease Packs beginning July 16.

When you log into SpellTable beta during the three game days, you'll see an option to join the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease event. This will take you to the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms SpellTable Prerelease event Discord server where you can be paired with other players looking to play Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Sealed, jump into a Commander pod, chat about your sealed pool for build help, and more. You can join the Discord now to be ready!

There's no entry fee to participate in the SpellTable Prerelease event, and there aren't any prizes to win. There also isn't a round structure, so you're free to come and go as you please during the event times, Friday through Sunday, and play as much as you'd like—even after battling at your local game store.

How to Prepare for the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease Event

To get ready for the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease event, follow these steps:

Find your local game store. Your store may be offering their own Prerelease experience to join in, as well as other upcoming play or shopping opportunities. There's a ton coming to your local game store as the Summer of Legend continues.

(Note: Different areas have different rules and restrictions on public gathering, so please be aware of these and take appropriate precautions. Do only what you feel comfortable with, and local stores may have special rules for play. Be sure to ask!)

Get your Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease Packs. You'll be playing Sealed matches, so you'll need an Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease Pack, which comes with six Draft Boosters and a stamped traditional foil promo card you get to play. You can purchase one from your local game store starting July 16.

Join the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease event Discord server. You can chat about strategy, deck building, and ask questions to help you get started.

Build your deck. Your Prerelease Pack will have everything you need to build a 40-card sealed deck, including basic lands.

Set up your webcam. You'll need a webcam to play. It can be one clipped to your monitor, one built into your laptop or computer, or even your mobile device's camera. You'll want to clear your play space, and maybe shoo away curious or adoring pets.

How to Set Up a Webcam for Magic and SpellTable

First, watch the videos here from The Professor and our very own Gavin Verhey. Some of the specifics on joining the play queue will be a little different for the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Prerelease event, but the tips will work to get your webcam ready.

On Good Morning Magic, Gavin shows viewers how he's been playing Commander through SpellTable during the pandemic:

How to Use Your Mobile Device Camera for SpellTable Beta

If you don't have a webcam, you're not out of luck. If you have a smartphone or tablet with a camera, you can use it for the event.

Follow these steps to set up your mobile device as your webcam:

Log into SpellTable beta on your computer using your Wizards Account. Select Configure Inputs in the upper right corner of the page. If you're currently in a game, select the gear icon in the left game bar, and then select Configure Inputs. Check the box next to Use mobile device as webcam. Select Apply. On your computer, join a game. On your mobile device, navigate to the same game URL (the one in your computer's browser). Log in on your mobile device with the Wizards Account you used to log into SpellTable previously.

That's it! Once the phone loads up the game, your video should stream from the camera on your mobile device.

Because phones can have multiple cameras, you may need to select the appropriate one. To do that, click Configure Inputs again and select a video input from the dropdown menu.

How to Set Up Your Camera for SpellTable

SpellTable beta has some great features that help identify cards in play in real time for ease of reading on your screen. However, it works best when your camera is pointed at cards directly from above with no tilt to the camera. Do yourself and your opponents a favor and try to adjust your camera accordingly.

If you have a cardboard box on hand, here's a quick DIY setup you can try yourself:

Use a box with a height + length of one top flap equaling 15 inches or more. Flatten box. Cut box in half. Discard one half and retain the other. Fold retained piece at the normal corner crease 90 degrees. Tape extended bottom flaps together at the corner along the outside. Fold long top flap down, then fold short top flap down and tape top flaps together securely.

If you have your own sweet SpellTable setup, share it on Twitter and let us know by sending an @ to @wizards_magic!