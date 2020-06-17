Twenty cards from the upcoming release of Jumpstart will be a bit different for the set when it releases on Magic: The Gathering Arena. These cards will be replaced with other cards, some of which will also be new to MTG Arena! We'll share the details of what cards are going to replace them, as well as more on playing Jumpstart digitally, with the July State of the Game. In the meantime, we'll update this page with cards from the paper version that will not be appearing digitally.