Twenty cards from the upcoming release of Jumpstart will be a bit different for the set when it releases on Magic: The Gathering Arena. These cards will be replaced with other cards, some of which will also be new to MTG Arena! We'll share the details of what cards are going to replace them, as well as more on playing Jumpstart digitally, with the July State of the Game. In the meantime, we'll update this page with cards from the paper version that will not be appearing digitally.

Tabletop

MTG Arena

Chain Lightning

Lightning Strike

Lightning Bolt

Lightning Strike

Ball Lightning

Lightning Serpent

Ajani's Chosen

Archon of Sun's Grace

Angelic Arbiter

Serra's Guardian

Draconic Roar

Scorching Dragonfire

Goblin Lore

Goblin Oriflamme

Flametongue Kavu

Fanatic of Mogis

Exhume

Bond of Revival

Fa'adiyah Seer

Dryad Greenseeker

Mausoleum Turnkey

Audacious Thief

Path to Exile

Banishing Light

Read the Runes

Gadwick, the Wizened

Reanimate

Doomed Necromancer

Rhystic Study

Teferi's Ageless Insight

Sheoldred, Whispering One

Carnifex Demon

Scourge of Nel Toth

Woe Strider

Scrounging Bandar

Pollenbright Druid

Thought Scour

Weight of Memory

Time to Feed

Prey Upon