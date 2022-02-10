Due to logistical challenges, we are announcing changes to Prerelease in the following regions:

Philippines: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Prerelease and Release Combined

Prerelease products will not reach Philippines in time for the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Prerelease on February 11. In light of the delay, Prerelease and Release have been combined in the region. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Prerelease week will now run from February 18–25 and release will remain February 18. For more information on how this might impact Prerelease events, please contact your local game store.

Thailand: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Prerelease Events Cancelled

Prerelease products will not reach Thailand in time for the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Prerelease on February 11 and Prerelease events have been cancelled. We still do not have a firm date for resolution to share at this time and will provide updates as soon as they become available.