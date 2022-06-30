Love Your Local Game Store Returns with Double Masters 2022
Love Your Local Game Store is back, and stores are excited to welcome players back with awesome events and promos!
In-Store Foil Retro Frame Sol Ring Promo
Beginning July 1, you can claim a foil retro frame promo
You can take advantage of this promotion more than once, but only one promo card per customer per day, so you'll have to return on a different day and spend $50 to claim additional promo cards. Supplies of the promo card are limited, and they'll only be available while supplies last. Event entry fees do not count toward this promotion.
Double Masters 2022 Release Events
The launch of the Love Your Local Game Store promotion coincides with two events supporting Double Masters 2022, a set packed with powerful and stylish reprints.
- July 1–7: WPN Premium Store Preview Event
- July 8–10: Double Masters 2022 Launch Party
Participation in these events can also score you not just one, but two promo cards—
Store Championships with Even More Promos!
July 9–17, participating local game stores will be hosting the one-day Store Championships event. Show your skills in Draft, Sealed, Standard, Modern, and Pioneer formats with opportunities to claim bragging rights and up to three special promo cards:
In-Store Play Is Here
An amazing promo card isn't the only reason to Love Your Local Game Store. Whether you're a fan of Commander Draft fun with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate, excited for the multicolor fun of Double Masters 2022, or ready to take on the competition in the next Store Championships, your local game store awaits.
Find yours and get ready to play today!