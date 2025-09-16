Magic: The Gathering and Wizards of the Coast's annual Extra Life collaboration has begun! We've worked with our friends at Extra Life for over a decade to raise money for children's hospitals. Donations to Extra Life go directly to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat thousands of children every year. It's incredibly valuable work that we're honored to support.

Art by: Anh Nguyen

Each year, we launch a series of initiatives to support Extra Life and children's hospitals. Collaborating with Extra Life is one of the best parts of working at Wizards. More importantly, we couldn't do it without the support of the gaming community. As part of this celebration of gaming and giving, we're proud to announce our Extra Life events for 2025! Join us as we showcase the very best of the gaming world.

Secret Lair x Play-Doh: Squishful Thinking

We teamed up with Play-Doh for Extra Life 2025 because, like Magic, it's all about creativity and joy—Play-Doh is also the most requested toy for kids in hospitals. Together, we turned hand-sculpted Play-Doh into Magic cards to celebrate play, imagination, and the great work Extra Life makes possible. Best of all, fifty percent (50%) of this purchase price supports Extra Life and the kids and families at Seattle Children's Hospital.

The Squishful Thinking drop will be available at MagicSecretLair.com from September 29 to November 9. This drop will be printed to demand. Additionally, this drop will also be available in limited quantities at the MagicCon: Atlanta merch booth from September 26–28!

Art by Ben Millar, Jason Loik, and Matthew Cohen

Contents:

1x Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer

1x Polyraptor

1x Academy Manufactor

1x Wurmcoil Engine

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Extra Life Cosmetics on MTG Arena

Battle your friends on MTG Arena in style! MTG Arena is joining our celebration with brand-new cosmetics and new-to-MTG Arena cards. Two new bundles will be available in the MTG Arena Store from October 28 to November 20. All proceeds less transaction fees will be donated to Extra Life benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

The first bundle features borderless card styles for each card in the Squishful Thinking drop, letting you bring these Play-Doh-adorned cards to the digital realm. Additionally, Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer and Academy Manufactor will be coming to MTG Arena! Prepare to create an absolute army of Food, Clue, Treasure, and Badger tokens.

The second bundle features Wizards of the Coast's Extra Life 2025 logo, depicting the loveable leonin Ajani! We look forward to seeing what sweet new decks you choose to adorn with this sleeve.

Squishful Thinking card styles: 3,000 gems

Extra Life 2025 Sleeve: 600 gems

Ultra Pro Charity Products

Extra Life 2025

Shirt Extra Life 2025

Playmat

It's not just MTG Arena that has stylish cosmetics; you can decorate your battlefield and wardrobe with Extra Life charity products from Ultra Pro! You can preorder a variety of products themed around this year's collaboration directly from Ultra Pro. Head over to their website now and show your support.

Shirts: $29.99 USD

Playmats: $32.99 USD

Extra Life Game Day Stream

The wizards of, well, Wizards of the Coast, are taking over twitch.tv/magic! The Magic x Extra Life Game Day livestream runs from 11 a.m. PT to 10:30 p.m. PT on November 8. It'll feature Magic like you've never seen it before for a cause that you know and love! Join us as we raise funds for Extra Life while playing Magic.

But that's not all the fun to be had on twitch.tv/magic. Wizards of the Coast employees will be streaming live each day leading up to the event. Tune in from November 3–7 to see what shenanigans we'll be getting up to (for a good cause, of course).

If you're interested in learning more about the stream or donating to Extra Life, you can visit ExtraLife.Wizards.com where Wizards of the Coast and several members of our community will be supporting this amazing organization.

Thanks for joining us on this trip through our 2025 collaboration with Extra Life. Whether you're looking to pick up a new Secret Lair drop, MTG Arena cosmetics, tune into the stream, or all of the above, you'll be supporting the wonderful cause of Extra Life. Thank you for your support, and we'll see you on the stream!