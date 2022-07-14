Magic Mixes It Up with Fortnite in the Secret Lair!

Ready up for a new match—Secret Lair is teaming up with Fortnite again! We've got you covered for both spells and lands, all in vibrant Fortnite fashion.

Glide in and preorder these Secret Lair x Fortnite drops at MagicSecretLair.com between 9 a.m. PT July 21 and 9 a.m. PT July 25. Plus, fans attending San Diego Comic-Con July 21–24 can visit the Wizards of the Coast booth for a fun photo shot!

Secret Lair x Fortnite

Secret Lair x Fortnite is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Wrath of God as "Shrinking Storm"

1x Dance of Many as "Dance Battle"

1x Etherium Sculptor as "Supply Llama"

1x Grim Tutor as "Crack the Vault"

1x Triumph of the Hordes as "Battle Royale"

1x Smuggler's Copter as "Battle Bus"

1x Planar Bridge as "The Cube"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/ CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/ CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

The first drop contains seven exciting cards reskinned with Fortnite's unique brand of multiplayer mayhem. Add spells like Supply Llama, Shrinking Storm, and Battle Bus to your deck or collection to guarantee a #1 Victory Royale—but don't forget to thank the Bus Driver!

Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations

Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Full-art Plains

1x Full-art Island

1x Full-art Swamp

1x Full-art Mountain

1x Full-art Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

For the second drop, uncover every corner of the map with one of each basic land (including Island, of course) displaying some of Fortnite's famous locales. The artwork on each piece captures the vibrant aesthetics of the Island so well, you'll think you've just glided in yourself. Grab a copy for your deck or collection now—the storm is shrinking fast!

Sow mayhem Fortnite style! Preorder the Secret Lair x Fortnite drops at MagicSecretLair.com between 9 a.m. PT July 21 and 9 a.m. PT July 24.