Ready to travel across time and space? You can join the Doctor, their companions, or even their enemies in adventures throughout the universe with Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander decks. This latest addition to our Universes Beyond line-up features four Commander decks themed around different aspects of Doctor Who™. Each deck will include a 100-card Commander deck featuring all-new artwork themes from Doctor Who™. And with each deck containing 50 new-to-Magic cards, there's plenty of fun to be had.

Blast from the Past (Green-White-Blue)

Timey-Wimey (Blue-Red-White)

Paradox Power (Green-Blue-Red)

Masters of Evil (Blue-Black-Red)

You can browse the cards in these decks with the Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Card Image Gallery, including their showcase treatments available in Collector Boosters! Check out Collecting Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ for everything there is to know about the exciting Booster Fun cards from the set that you won't want to miss.

If you're just looking for the contents of the decks, you've come to the right place! We've got the decklists for all four of the Commander decks right here. With reprints, Planechase cards, new-to-Magic cards, and more, there's plenty to see here.

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ releases on October 13, 2023. We hope you'll join us in this celebration of 60 years of Time Lord adventures! You can preorder these decks and more now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Timey-Wimey

The Tenth Doctor (Traditional Foil) The Tenth Doctor (Foil-Etched Display Commander) Rose Tyler (Traditional Foil)

The Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler are traditional foil cards. The Tenth Doctor display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 The Tenth Doctor 1 Rose Tyler 1 Wilfred Mott 1 Everybody Lives! 1 Everything Comes to Dust 1 Four Knocks 1 The Pandorica 1 The Wedding of River Song 1 Adipose Offspring 1 Astrid Peth 1 Crack in Time 1 The Girl in the Fireplace 1 Martha Jones 1 Nanogene Conversion 1 Flesh Duplicate 1 The Eleventh Hour 1 All of History, All at Once 1 Donna Noble 1 Amy Pond 1 Ecstatic Beauty 1 RMS Titanic 1 Coward // Killer 1 The Parting of the Ways 1 The Ninth Doctor 1 Sally Sparrow 1 Jenny, Generated Anomaly 1 Rory Williams 1 The Eleventh Doctor 1 The War Doctor 1 Regenerations Restored 1 Idris, Soul of the TARDIS 1 The Face of Boe 1 Run for Your Life 1 The Day of the Doctor 1 Gallifrey Falls // No More 1 Dinosaurs on a Spaceship 1 Kate Stewart 1 Rotating Fireplace 1 The Moment 1 Trenzalore Clocktower 1 Grasp of Fate 1 Farewell 1 Out of Time 1 Wedding Ring 1 Inspiring Refrain 1 As Foretold 1 Fractured Identity 1 Port Town 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Prairie Stream 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Deserted Beach 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Thespian's Stage 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 War Room 1 Sunbaked Canyon 1 Sundown Pass 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Atraxi Warden 1 Wibbly-wobbly, Timey-wimey 1 Time Beetle 1 Star Whale 1 Sibylline Soothsayer 1 Judoon Enforcers 1 Psychic Paper 1 TARDIS 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Clockspinning 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Temple of the False God 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Mystic Monastery 1Ominous Cemetery 1 Rogue's Passage 3 Plains 3 Island 3 Mountain

Timey-Wimey Tokens

1 Soldier // Dinosaur token

1 Soldier // Horse token

1 Human // Treasure token

1 Clue // Human Noble token

1 Food // Copy token

1 Alien // Dinosaur token

1 Alien // Copy token

1 Dinosaur // Copy token

1 Dinosaur // Alien token

1 Copy // Soldier token

Turn Over Soldier // Dinosaur Turn Over Soldier // Horse Turn Over Human (Tenth) // Treasure (Tenth)

Turn Over Clue (Tenth) // Human Noble Turn Over Food (Tenth) // Copy Turn Over Alien // Dinosaur

Turn Over Alien // Copy Turn Over Dinosaur // Copy

Turn Over Dinosaur // Alien Turn Over Copy // Soldier

Timey-Wimey Planechase Cards

The Lux Foundation Library

Lake Silencio

Amy's Home

Ood Sphere

Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis

Bad Wolf Bay

Two Streams Facility

Prime Minister's Cabinet Room

New New York

Pompeii

The TARDIS Takes Flight

