Ready to travel across time and space? You can join the Doctor, their companions, or even their enemies in adventures throughout the universe with Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander decks. This latest addition to our Universes Beyond line-up features four Commander decks themed around different aspects of Doctor Who™. Each deck will include a 100-card Commander deck featuring all-new artwork themes from Doctor Who™. And with each deck containing 50 new-to-Magic cards, there's plenty of fun to be had.
Timey-Wimey (Blue-Red-White)
Masters of Evil (Blue-Black-Red)
You can browse the cards in these decks with the Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Card Image Gallery, including their showcase treatments available in Collector Boosters! Check out Collecting Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ for everything there is to know about the exciting Booster Fun cards from the set that you won't want to miss.
If you're just looking for the contents of the decks, you've come to the right place! We've got the decklists for all four of the Commander decks right here. With reprints, Planechase cards, new-to-Magic cards, and more, there's plenty to see here.
Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ releases on October 13, 2023. We hope you'll join us in this celebration of 60 years of Time Lord adventures! You can preorder these decks and more now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
Timey-Wimey
The Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler are traditional foil cards. The Tenth Doctor display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
Timey-Wimey Tokens
- 1 Soldier // Dinosaur token
- 1 Soldier // Horse token
- 1 Human // Treasure token
- 1 Clue // Human Noble token
- 1 Food // Copy token
- 1 Alien // Dinosaur token
- 1 Alien // Copy token
- 1 Dinosaur // Copy token
- 1 Dinosaur // Alien token
- 1 Copy // Soldier token
Timey-Wimey Planechase Cards
- The Lux Foundation Library
- Lake Silencio
- Amy's Home
- Ood Sphere
- Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis
- Bad Wolf Bay
- Two Streams Facility
- Prime Minister's Cabinet Room
- New New York
- Pompeii
The TARDIS Takes Flight
