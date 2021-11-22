Magic set out to make some mischief, but MSCHF made some Magic instead. Known for their shocking, irreverent takes on popular culture, MSCHF is a Brooklyn-based art collective that spends most of its time making dope stuff.

At Secret Lair, we harbor a deep affinity for anyone making drops, so we reached out to MSCHF to ask them if they wanted to collaborate. We asked them to make five cards, and they sent us five wild rectangles, each inspired by an infamous MSCHF drop like Guns 2 Swords, MSCHF Box, and Satan Shoes. Unrestrained frames, unique art, and fancy treatments (that Blood Moon is blindingly blingy) make this a once-in-a-lifetime Secret Lair drop that will spark conversations for years to come.

SECRET LAIR X MSCHF

Contents:

1x Swords to Plowshares (gold foil etched)

1x Grim Tutor (traditional foil with silver laminate)

1x Blood Moon (gold foil etched)

1x Cut // Ribbons (gold foil etched)

1x Teferi's Puzzle Box (traditional foil with silver laminate)

Pricing:

$39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Don't miss your chance (like you did with those shoes!)—preorder this piece of Magic history while you can at secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT November 20 and 9 a.m. PT November 28 and secure your Secret Lair x MSCHF drop!