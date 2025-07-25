Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man shows off the beloved characters of the Marvel Universe in a whole new medium, putting Spider-Man characters directly into your hands. We're embracing storytelling and play on a series of promo cards available alongside Marvel Legends Figures.

These Marvel Legends Figures release on October 1, each with a traditional foil borderless promo card. Each promo card has artwork that matches the design of the Marvel Legends Figure, letting you show your love for the characters of the Marvel Universe across your collections.

Spectacular Spider-Man; Anti-Venom, Horrifying Healer; and Iron Spider, Stark Upgrade all appear in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man as part of the main set. Huntmaster of the Fells does not appear in the set. However, the idea of depicting Man-Wolf using this card had us howling, so we are excited to include it in this promotion.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man releases on September 26, 2025. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.