Modern Horizons 2 is a celebration of Magic and the Modern format that highlights popular mechanics and pushes the boundaries of card design in exciting ways. To that end, we've updated the rules to accommodate some of these new designs. Most of these changes were small (Clue is a predefined token now!), but some of these were quite extensive (I'm looking at you Thrasta, Tempest's Roar!).

Introduction

Comprehensive Rules Changes

Oracle Changes