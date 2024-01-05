Mons's Goblin Raiders, one of Magic's first cards, was named by creator Richard Garfield after friend and playtester Mons Johnson. With a long career working on Magic (and other Wizards of the Coast games, including Duel Masters) and a few more Goblins named after him along the way, Mons shared some stories and history behind iconic Goblins featured in his own Pashalik Mons Commander deck.
1 Pashalik Mons
1 Goblin Lackey
1 Goblin Chirurgeon
1 Goblin Motivator
1 Impulsive Pilferer
1 Skirk Prospector
1 Goblin Recruiter
1 Goblin Instigator
1 Goblin Piledriver
1 Dockside Extortionist
1 Mogg War Marshal
1 Warren Instigator
1 Rundvelt Hordemaster
1 Battle Cry Goblin
1 Goblin Warchief
1 Imperial Recruiter
1 Goblin Sharpshooter
1 Legion Warboss
1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
1 Gut, True Soul Zealot
1 Reckless Bushwhacker
1 Treasure Nabber
1 Gempalm Incinerator
1 Taurean Mauler
1 Squee, Dubious Monarch
1 Goblin Chieftain
1 Goblin Matron
1 Reckless One
1 Goblin Trashmaster
1 Purphoros, God of the Forge
1 Lightning Crafter
1 Goblin Ringleader
1 Krenko, Mob Boss
1 Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician
1 Moggcatcher
1 Beetleback Chief
1 Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
1 Skirk Fire Marshal
1 Siege-Gang Commander
1 Goblin Assassin
1 Chancellor of the Forge
1 Brightstone Ritual
1 Lightning Bolt
1 Infernal Plunge
1 Faithless Looting
1 March of Reckless Joy
1 Burnout
1 Street Urchin
1 Goblin Bombardment
1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
1 Hordeling Outburst
1 Shared Animosity
1 Outpost Siege
1 Burn at the Stake
1 Sol Ring
1 Basilisk Collar
1 Skullclamp
1 Scythe of the Wretched
1 Neko-Te
1 Mimic Vat
1 Mirage Mirror
1 Ashnod's Altar
1 Gauntlet of Might
1 Spinerock Knoll
1 Den of the Bugbear
1 Goblin Burrows
1 Strip Mine
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
1 Wasteland
1 Valakut, the Molten Pinnacle
30 Mountain