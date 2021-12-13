With Commander Parties, Commander Collection: Black, and Innistrad: Double Feature scheduled for January 28, 2022, there's one more surprise to look forward to at your local game store.

Say hello to The Moonlit Lands! Available soon at WPN Premium stores, in English only and while supplies last, these promotional black-and-white basic lands are similar to the eternal night basic lands found in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow boosters but are stripped of any color and feature a silver foil-etched treatment with a touch of gloss. It's a slick style for a truly black-and-white basic land you'll want to see in person to appreciate.

Local WPN Premium game stores will receive copies of all five promos to use in a variety of ways—check with your local WPN Premium store to see how you can acquire these incredible promos soon.