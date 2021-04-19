Are you ready to play MTG Arena? MrBeast is. As his millions of YouTube fans around the world would expect, he's bringing a pile of cash to give away while playing—and you can be one to win!

This Friday, April 23, you can jump in to MTG Arena's FNM at Home: Featuring MrBeast event and play for your opportunity to win one of two $25,000 prizes!

Download MTG Arena and log in before the event on Friday, April 23. (Don't already have a Wizards account? Create yours today!)

Join this week's FNM at Home event and choose from a preconstructed deck provided by the event.

Play for free in this week's FNM at Home event between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. (noon) PT. (Or all day—Magic is fun!)

Make sure you to play your games all the way through—win or lose—to be eligible to win. (You won't know which of your opponents could be MrBeast!)

If you played against MrBeast, we'll contact you through the email address your account was registered with.

And that's everything you need to do for your opportunity to win $25,000—play for free, join in the fun, and enjoy MTG Arena alongside MrBeast!

We'll see you at the FNM at Home: Featuring MrBeast this Friday, April 23, on MTG Arena.

Official Rules

As with any contest, there are some important things you need to know about your opportunity to win $25,000 playing MrBeast.