Murders at Karlov Manor, our first Standard-legal release of 2024, will arrive in game stores near you on February 9, 2024.

Art by: Ekaterina Burmak

Like any good murder mystery, more will be revealed in time. We'll begin to share all the details in our First Look at Murders at Karlov Manor December 5 on WeeklyMTG.

For now, mark your calendars and get ready to unravel a sinister plot on Ravnica.