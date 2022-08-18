What's next for Magic: The Gathering?

The future is full of amazing Magic, from returning to where it all began with Dominaria United on September 9—just in time to celebrate Magic's 30th anniversary kickoff at Magic 30, October 28–30 in Las Vegas—to releasing Unfinity and the Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 collaboration even sooner on October 7.

And we're not done yet. Wizards Presents takes us through the home stretch of 2022 and beyond, revealing the next year of Magic and more:

Wizards Presents is packed with way more than we can recap here, but if you're looking for a rundown of the biggest details from the future of Magic: The Gathering, we've got you covered right here.

Dominaria United

You've arrived back at Magic's home: Dominaria.

And so have the Phyrexians. The plane faces an ages-old enemy, and every ally makes a difference.

Art by: Aurore Folny

Today, we shared the final beat of the Dominaria United story and dove in head first with the kickoff of previews:

And if you're just catching up, in July, we shared all the key dates, amazing events, and tantalizing previews for Dominaria United. There's even Lost Legends (cards) to uncover inside some Dominaria United Collector Boosters.

Your first chance to play with the latest cards will be at the Dominaria United Prerelease events, taking place September 2–8 at your local game store. Dominaria United releases September 9 worldwide, and on September 1 for MTG Arena and Magic Online.

After our Dominaria United digital and Prerelease events kick off, there's plenty more play to jump into:

Launch Weekend : September 9–11

: September 9–11 Game Day : September 17

: September 17 Commander Party Events : September 30–October 2

: September 30–October 2 Store Championships: October 15–22

While our heroes battle against the forces of Phyrexia, those already compleated can appreciate one more promotional card on the way with Dominaria United. Exclusively at Commander Party events taking place at WPN Premium game stores, and while supplies last, participants may receive a Phyrexian-language promo version of Dismember!

The Brothers' War

Magic story stays on Dominaria but takes us back to its distant past for the devastating conflict between brothers, Urza and Mishra, with The Brothers' War.

Art by: Dominik Mayer

As we follow familiar Planeswalkers traveling to one of Dominaria's key historical moments, we'll learn more about the people and places of the time—and the awesome power that colossal robots and machines of war offer.

The Brothers' War Set Code: BRO

Website: The Brothers' War

Prerelease: November 11–17, 2022

Launch Party : November 18–20, 2022

: November 18–20, 2022 Game Day : December 3–11, 2022

: December 3–11, 2022 WPN Premium Game Store Exclusive Commander Party: December 16–18, 2022

The Brothers' War Prerelease events are tabletop Magic play you don't want to miss.

In addition to Prerelease Kits, each with six The Brothers' War Draft Boosters inside, you can jump straight into the action with The Brothers' War Jumpstart Boosters as well. Whichever way you play with new cards from The Brothers' War, you can receive even more of the Magic 30th Anniversary promos.

These traditional foil promo cards will be available while supplies last at WPN game store Prerelease Events for The Brothers' War. Find your local game store and register for your Prerelease in advance to learn how your store's promo cards will be distributed.

We'll share more about The Brothers' War later with our first look arriving September 29–30.

The Next Year of Magic

2022 may end with The Brothers' War, but the story doesn't stop there. Magic marches on with the Standard-legal sets across next year.

In the first quarter of 2023, we return to another plane—this time among the most dangerous of all.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One continues the Magic story where it left off in The Brothers' War as the battle against the Phyrexians of the modern Magic era heats up.

Art by: Magali Villeneuve

Then, the drums of battle continue in the second quarter of 2023.

March of the Machine is the epic conclusion of the four-set story arc that began with Dominaria United—and ends with Magic forever changed.

Art by: Billy Christian

How will Magic change? Once the dust settles, we'll take a closer look with March of the Machine: The Aftermath, a small set release providing an epilogue to the events, tying up loose ends of an incredible story arc.

So where do we go next?

*Logo not yet final

In the third quarter of 2023, the storybook world of Eldraine awaits as we venture beyond the kingdoms with Wilds of Eldraine, a return to a plane filled with fairy-tale wonder—and danger.

Art by: Magali Villeneuve

And adventure doesn't stop there for Magic next year.

*Logo not yet final

In the fourth quarter of 2023, we return to the plane packed with pirates (and dinosaurs) in Lost Caverns of Ixalan. We've seen the sea and land of Ixalan, but what lurks beneath?

Art by: Alix Branwyn

More Magic—In-Store and Beyond—For 2023

Standard-legal sets aren't all you can look forward to for Magic in 2023. Whether you're a fan of unique Draft formats, clever Commander decks, or tales from the heart of high fantasy itself, Magic has you covered.

Our first stop is one more nod to Magic's home with Dominaria Remastered.

Dominaria Remastered reaches across Magic's sets to bring together a mix of the familiar and nostalgic cards representing the breadth of Dominaria's history, from our earliest sets through to the modern day.

Art by: Ryan Pancoast

Arboria Borderless Arboria Retro frame Arboria

Force of Will Borderless Force of Will Retro frame Force of Will

Dive into the flavorful history and fun with Draft Boosters, or unwrap the coolest versions of returning cards with Collector Boosters: Dominaria Remastered is perfect for any longtime or returning Magic fan.

Dominaria Remastered releases early in 2023 and will be available to play first at WPN Premium game store Preview Events one week prior to release. Plus, it will be available to preorder online at Amazon and at your local game store.

2023 also heralds the long-awaited Universes Beyond set The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™.

Art by: Dmitry Burmak

We are unabashedly excited for The Lord of the Rings, and for the vision of the timeless stories that we've worked so hard to bring to Magic in partnership with the people at Middle-earth Enterprises. The look and the feel for the world, the characters, the weapons, the locations, and the story moments are going to be intimately familiar yet fresh and relevant for a wider audience.

The folks at Middle-earth Enterprises take their roles as stewards very seriously, and every decision about characters has been made with deep reverence to the original. With that in mind, together we set out to make a set that follows two guiding principles:

Diversity: The Lord of the Rings is about the different peoples of Middle-earth coming together to fight Sauron, finding strength in their diversity. We want to make this appealing story fresh and relevant to an even wider audience.

Originality: The goal of this set is to express the story and setting of The Lord of the Rings in cards for Magic: The Gathering. Countless prior efforts have painted vivid pictures of this world, but our goal is a modern take on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien, lovingly crafted for a new generation of players and fans.

The results are breathtaking. Here is just a sample of the art you'll see when The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ releases in 2023.

Art by: Magali Villeneuve

Plus, some of this incredible artwork deserves more than just one card and expands to many more with new borderless scene cards that beautifully capture the story—such as the Battle of Pelennor Fields outside of Gondor.

Art by: Tyler Jacobsen

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ releases worldwide midyear 2023.

More from Universes Beyond and Secret Lair

Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks release October 7 globally, bringing the grimdark lore, iconic art, and warring factions of the Warhammer 40,000 universe into Magic's multiverse. Fans of Magic and Warhammer 40,000 alike can look forward to awesome artwork and visuals across the entire Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 collaboration.

Art by: Lie Setiawan

Art by: Anton Solovianchyk

The collaboration includes three Secret Lair drops—Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000: Orks; Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar; and Secret Lair x Blood Bowl—available later this year.

And there's even more on the horizon for Universes Beyond and Magic.

Art by: Justyna Dura

Art by: Alexander Gering

Magic meets the TARDIS when the Universes Beyond Doctor Who collaboration arrives in 2023. With four Commander decks, special card treatments, Collector Boosters, and a Secret Lair as well, this collaboration has flavor and fun for fans of every Doctor from across 60 years of Doctor Who stories.

Speaking of Secret Lair, did you know the August Superdrop is almost here?

Hop over to MagicSecretLair.com beginning at 9 a.m. PT August 22 to see all the incredible drops available for preorder!

That's A Wrap

And that's most of the Magic details from this year's Wizards Presents! To see even more Magic artwork and learn all about what's coming for Dungeons & Dragons, watch the complete Wizards Presents broadcast.

We'll see you soon!