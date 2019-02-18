Starting with War of the Spark and moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will no longer be giving Magic products manufacturer's suggested retail prices, or MSRPs.

We're making this change to streamline our communications around new products. MSRPs are not favored in many parts of the world, which led to some confusion among our global player base. As Magic becomes more and more global, it makes less and less sense to suggest a retail price.

Don't worry—this isn't some big disruption to our products or the company. We believe the elimination of MSRP will simply help us communicate better to our players and the places where those players shop.

You'll see this change go into effect immediately with War of the Spark, which you can view a teaser trailer for now!