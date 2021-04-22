Dr. Lair's Secretorium Superdrop is available for preorder at secretlair.wizards.com now through 9 a.m. PT May 28!

Come one, come all! See the splendors of Dr. Lair's Secretorium Superdrop! Gasp in amazement at a bevy of lands ranging from the sesquipedalian to the otherworldly! See unbelievable spells borrowed from Strixhaven: School of Mages's famous Mystical Archive! Plus: live music!

Ready to choose from new cadres of Secret Lair cards that delight? Look through the options below and join us at secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT April 26 and 9 a.m. PT May 28 to preorder all the wonders before you—and there's an opportunity where you could receive a bonus, too!

CULTURE SHOCKS: BANT

Contents:

1x Alternate-art Breeding Pool

1x Alternate-art Hallowed Fountain

1x Alternate-art Temple Garden

Pricing:

$29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

The Multiverse of Magic is home to a wide variety of strange and beautiful planes. In this series of Culture Shocks drops, we picked ten planes to visit and celebrate with brand-new shock land art. This drop, in green, white, and blue, visits Kylem, New Phyrexia, and Theros and is lovingly brought to life by Aleksi Briclot, Ruxing Gao, and Tyler Jacobson.

CULTURE SHOCKS: ESPER

Contents:

1x Alternate-art Godless Shrine

1x Alternate-art Hallowed Fountain

1x Alternate-art Watery Grave

Pricing:

$29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

The Multiverse of Magic is home to a wide variety of strange and beautiful planes. In this series of Culture Shocks drops, we picked ten planes to visit and celebrate with brand-new shock land art. This drop, in white, blue, and black, visits Amonkhet, Kylem, and Ixalan and is lovingly brought to life by Alayna Danner, Ruxing Gao, and Victor Adame Minguez.

CULTURE SHOCKS: GRIXIS

Contents:

1x Alternate-art Blood Crypt

1x Alternate-art Steam Vents

1x Alternate-art Watery Grave

Pricing:

$29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

The Multiverse of Magic is home to a wide variety of strange and beautiful planes. In this series of Culture Shocks drops, we picked ten planes to visit and celebrate with brand-new shock land art. This drop, in red, black, and blue, visits Dominaria, Innistrad, and Ixalan and is lovingly brought to life by John Avon, Seb McKinnon, and Victor Adame Minguez.

CULTURE SHOCKS: JUND

Contents:

1x Alternate-art Blood Crypt

1x Alternate-art Overgrown Tomb

1x Alternate-art Stomping Ground

Pricing:

$29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

The Multiverse of Magic is home to a wide variety of strange and beautiful planes. In this series of Culture Shocks drops, we picked ten planes to visit and celebrate with brand-new shock land art. This drop, in green, red, and black, visits Fiora, Innistrad, and Tarkir and is lovingly brought to life by Daarken, Seb McKinnon, and Adam Paquette.

CULTURE SHOCKS: NAYA

Contents:

1x Alternate-art Sacred Foundry

1x Alternate-art Stomping Ground

1x Alternate-art Temple Garden

Pricing:

$29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

The Multiverse of Magic is home to a wide variety of strange and beautiful planes. In this series of Culture Shocks drops, we picked ten planes to visit and celebrate with brand-new shock land art. This drop, in red, green, and white, visits Kaladesh, Tarkir and Theros, and is lovingly brought to life by Daarken, Tyler Jacobson, and Magali Villeneuve.

THE FULL-TEXT LANDS

The Full-Text Lands is available in both foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Full-text Plains

1x Full-text Island

1x Full-text Swamp

1x Full-text Mountain

1x Full-text Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

The lands of Magic are known for their beautiful sweeping landscapes and awe-inspiring exotic locales. Fie on that we say. Fie! Too long has gorgeous art gotten in the way of the most exciting part of the game: an extremely detailed rules system dictating exactly how to play! Featuring art by ABSOLUTELY NOBODY, these full-text lands are a deep dive into the inner machinery of basic lands. Express your love for rules and literally nothing else with the most informative lands the game has ever seen!

OUR SHOW IS ON FRIDAY, CAN YOU MAKE IT?

Contents:

1x Hand-drawn Decree of Pain

1x Hand-drawn Gamble

1x Hand-drawn Nature's Lore

1x Hand-drawn Preordain

1x Hand-drawn Wrath of God

Pricing:

$29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Hey, dude. So, like, we have a show down at the Rakdos Carnarium this Friday, and it would be super cool if you could come out. Oh no, Fblthp's already working the merch table, we don't need you for that. It would just be cool to see you like, out in the crowd, y'know? You get hyped, the people around you get hyped—everyone's having a good time. Who else is playing? Oh, you know. Just some cool hand-drawn cards by Ian Jepson, Sam McKenzie, Jermaine Rogers, Jeff Soto, and Alexis Ziritt. So, you're coming? Great! Do you think you could help us load in? Wait, where are you going?

SHOWCASE: STRIXHAVEN

Showcase: Strixhaven is available in both foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Showcase All Is Dust

1x Showcase Artifact Mutation

1x Showcase Drown in the Loch

1x Showcase Fire Covenant

1x Showcase Fractured Identity

1x Showcase Fracturing Gust

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

At the heart of Strixhaven University lies the Biblioplex, a massive library packed with ancient scrolls and arcane tomes. One of its impossibly large wings is the Mystical Archive, said to contain a copy of every spell ever created in the Multiverse. While you may have seen a glimpse of its contents in the Strixhaven set, it holds countless more secrets within. This drop contains six more spells featuring the showcase Mystical Archive frame, brought to life by Rovina Cai, Anato Finnstark, Justin & Alexis Hernandez, Minttu Hynninen, and Dominik Mayer.

SUPERSHOCK BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Culture Shocks: Bant

1x Culture Shocks: Esper

1x Culture Shocks: Grixis

1x Culture Shocks: Jund

1x Culture Shocks: Naya

Pricing:

$119.99/€129.99*/£119.99*/CN¥998.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Explore countless corners of the Multiverse (okay, ten) with this bundle of all five shock land drops. Fantastic color-fixing is at your fingertips!

VORACIOUS READER BUNDLE

The Voracious Reader Bundle is available in both foil and non-foil.

Contents:

10x The Full-Text Lands

Pricing:

Non-foil: $239.99/€279.99*/£239.99*/CN¥1908.00

Foil: $319.99/€359.99*/£319.99*/CN¥2508.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

Text lovers rejoice! Significantly increase the word count of your collection with ten copies of The Full-Text Lands Secret Lair drop! That's ten copies of each basic land in their long-winded glory. It's okay if you can't find the words to describe your joy—you'll have plenty in the future.

THE MAIN EVENT BUNDLE

Friends, this is what you've come to see: one of each of Dr. Lair's finest exhibits. This bundle has it all. Each drop, in both foil and non-foil (when available) for you to keep. Such splendors, available for your own home and collection! Behold:

Contents:

1x Culture Shocks: Bant

1x Culture Shocks: Esper

1x Culture Shocks: Grixis

1x Culture Shocks: Jund

1x Culture Shocks: Naya

1x The Full-Text Lands

1x The Full-Text Lands Foil Edition

1x Our Show Is on Friday, Can You Make It?

1x Showcase: Strixhaven

1x Showcase: Strixhaven Foil Edition

Pricing:

$259.99/€299.99*/£259.99*/CN¥1998.00

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption: One (1) single-use code for one (1) "Showcase: Strixhaven" Themed Sleeve (may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena).

Preorder with Your Wizards Account

If you made a Secret Lair purchase recently, you may have noticed something new—the ability to log in with your Wizards Account (the same one you use for MTG Arena and Wizards Customer Service). This is the first step toward many new features and improvements to the Secret Lair experience!

To celebrate, some lucky logged-in users will get a little something extra with their preorder. Specifically, 1,000 customers who place a preorder during Dr. Lair's Secretorium Superdrop will receive a promotional Arcbound Ravager card with their drops.

Your first preorder is the only eligible one, and all logged-in customers will have an equal shot (preordering first, preordering more, or preordering multiple times won't increase your chances). Unfortunately, only customers located in North America, excluding Quebec, are eligible to participate in this promotion.

Bring Home Your Wonderment

Discover what you never knew you needed before it's too late with Dr. Lair's Secretorium Superdrop. Visit secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT April 26 and 9 a.m. PT May 28 to preorder your favorite curiosities from around the Multiverse!