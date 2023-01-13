Phyrexia's agenda to invade the Multiverse began a bit early last weekend, starting with Draft Boosters of Dominaria Remastered. As many fans noted during preview events held at Wizards Play Network stores around the world, some small number of Dominaria Remastered Draft Boosters contained a bit of Phyrexia—namely, rare cards from the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.

While terribly on-brand for Phyrexia, we also know it was unexpected for fans. If anyone who purchased Dominaria Remastered Draft Boosters is unsatisfied with their purchase due to the presence of future Phyrexian nonsense, you can contact Customer Support here.

In the meantime, like the brave Mirrans who stand in their way, we also won't be bowing down to this Phyrexian invasion. The debut for Phyrexia: All Will Be One airs next week on January 17 beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) at twitch.tv/magic and the official Magic YouTube channel, and preview season will go on after that. While rare card images are out there for those who want to find them, we're choosing to preserve the preview experience for this highly anticipated return to New Phyrexia. Plus, the Booster Fun variants for these cards have yet to be revealed and are amazing pieces of art.

So, tune in on January 17 as we kick off all the previews for Phyrexia: All Will Be One, for real this time. In the meantime, we'll do what we can to hold back the tide of yet another Phyrexian invasion.