Everyone's favorite battle-ready bots have taken on an exciting new form: Magic: The Gathering cards! Transformers cards have assembled into three exciting Secret Lair drops—from the battle for the AllSpark between Megatron and Optimus Prime to the lands of Cybertron itself, you'll find awesome artwork in each as part of the December 2022 Superdrop.

Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall

Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Hot on the heels of our TRANSFORMERS team-up in The Brothers' War, this additional drop is the perfect complement to your growing squad of Autobots and Decepticons. See why the fight for the planet Cybertron is so fierce with these gorgeous lands! Each full-art card depicts the varied biomes of the Transformers robots' home, packed with a robo-truckload of intricate details that really make the planet pop.

Contents:

1x Full-art Plains

1x Full-art Island

1x Full-art Swamp

1x Full-art Mountain

1x Full-art Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/¥4,000/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/¥5,000/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up

Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Demonstrate the heroism of the Autobots and the villainy of the Decepticons with six spell cards primed to roll out. Each gorgeously rendered piece captures an unforgettable moment from the saga, which will surely convert the heart of any dedicated fan into a Cybertronian Spark. Whether you're collecting or powering up your deck, these spells have the precious Energon that bots crave. For Cybertron!

Contents:

1x Greater Good

1x Dramatic Reversal

1x True Conviction

1x By Force

1x Fabricate

1x Collective Brutality

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/¥4,000/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/¥5,000/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron

Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Optimus Prime. Megatron. The ultimate rivals take their battle to your Magic collection. These two icons of Cybertron are reversible, meaning both sides of each card have the same rules text but different art, allowing you to choose their look as they enter the fray. Vehicle mode? Bot mode? Either way, somebody's coming home with the AllSpark in tow.

Contents:

1x Reversible borderless Blightsteel Colossus as "Megatron"

1x Reversible borderless Darksteel Colossus as "Optimus Prime"

1x Reversible borderless Doubling Cube as "The AllSpark"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/¥4,000/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/¥5,000/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Transformers: Non-Foil Bundle

After the recent guest appearance in The Brothers' War, Transformers cards return with a bundle any fan will want to combine with their collection. This bot bundle is built out of all three non-foil Secret Lair drops in the December Superdrop, united in their matte finish and resolved to defend the planet Cybertron.

Contents:

1x Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall

1x Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron

1x Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up

Pricing:

$88.99/€103.99*/£88.99*/¥12,000/CN¥708.00/SG$130.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Transformers: Foil Bundle

Save the planet Cybertron in style with the combined power (and reflective surfaces) of all three Transformers traditional foil drops in the December Superdrop. Shine bright like the AllSpark and add these shimmering cards to your decks and collection today!

Contents:

1x Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Traditional Foil Edition

1x Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron Traditional Foil Edition

1x Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up Traditional Foil Edition

Pricing:

$118.99/€133.99*/£118.99*/¥15,000/CN¥948.00/SG$174.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Whether you're adding to your new Transformers card–led Commander deck or flexing your love for TRANSFORMERS, these three Secret Lair drops are just the spark you need. But don't wait: these drops are only available to preorder now through January 6, 2023, during the December 2022 Superdrop!

