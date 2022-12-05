Optimus Prime and Megatron Battle in the December Superdrop
Everyone's favorite battle-ready bots have taken on an exciting new form: Magic: The Gathering cards! Transformers cards have assembled into three exciting Secret Lair drops—from the battle for the AllSpark between Megatron and Optimus Prime to the lands of Cybertron itself, you'll find awesome artwork in each as part of the December 2022 Superdrop.
You'll want to roll out soon, though—these drops are only available for preorder now through January 6, 2023, at MagicSecretLair.com!
Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall
Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Hot on the heels of our TRANSFORMERS team-up in The Brothers' War, this additional drop is the perfect complement to your growing squad of Autobots and Decepticons. See why the fight for the planet Cybertron is so fierce with these gorgeous lands! Each full-art card depicts the varied biomes of the Transformers robots' home, packed with a robo-truckload of intricate details that really make the planet pop.
Contents:
- 1x Full-art Plains
- 1x Full-art Island
- 1x Full-art Swamp
- 1x Full-art Mountain
- 1x Full-art Forest
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/¥4,000/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/¥5,000/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up
Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Demonstrate the heroism of the Autobots and the villainy of the Decepticons with six spell cards primed to roll out. Each gorgeously rendered piece captures an unforgettable moment from the saga, which will surely convert the heart of any dedicated fan into a Cybertronian Spark. Whether you're collecting or powering up your deck, these spells have the precious Energon that bots crave. For Cybertron!
Contents:
- 1x Greater Good
- 1x Dramatic Reversal
- 1x True Conviction
- 1x By Force
- 1x Fabricate
- 1x Collective Brutality
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/¥4,000/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/¥5,000/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron
Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Optimus Prime. Megatron. The ultimate rivals take their battle to your Magic collection. These two icons of Cybertron are reversible, meaning both sides of each card have the same rules text but different art, allowing you to choose their look as they enter the fray. Vehicle mode? Bot mode? Either way, somebody's coming home with the AllSpark in tow.
Contents:
- 1x Reversible borderless Blightsteel Colossus as "Megatron"
- 1x Reversible borderless Darksteel Colossus as "Optimus Prime"
- 1x Reversible borderless Doubling Cube as "The AllSpark"
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/¥4,000/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/¥5,000/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Transformers: Non-Foil Bundle
After the recent guest appearance in The Brothers' War, Transformers cards return with a bundle any fan will want to combine with their collection. This bot bundle is built out of all three non-foil Secret Lair drops in the December Superdrop, united in their matte finish and resolved to defend the planet Cybertron.
Contents:
- 1x Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall
- 1x Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron
- 1x Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up
Pricing:
- $88.99/€103.99*/£88.99*/¥12,000/CN¥708.00/SG$130.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Transformers: Foil Bundle
Save the planet Cybertron in style with the combined power (and reflective surfaces) of all three Transformers traditional foil drops in the December Superdrop. Shine bright like the AllSpark and add these shimmering cards to your decks and collection today!
Contents:
- 1x Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Traditional Foil Edition
- 1x Transformers: Optimus Prime Vs. Megatron Traditional Foil Edition
- 1x Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up Traditional Foil Edition
Pricing:
- $118.99/€133.99*/£118.99*/¥15,000/CN¥948.00/SG$174.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Whether you're adding to your new Transformers card–led Commander deck or flexing your love for TRANSFORMERS, these three Secret Lair drops are just the spark you need. But don't wait: these drops are only available to preorder now through January 6, 2023, during the December 2022 Superdrop!
© TOMY「トランスフォーマー」、「TRANSFORMERS」は株式会社タカラトミーの登録商標です。TRANSFORMER is a trademark of TOMY Company, Ltd. and used under license. In Japan only.
HASBRO and TRANSFORMERS and all related trademarks, characters, logos, names, and storylines are owned by Hasbro, Inc. © 2022 Hasbro.