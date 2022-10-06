There's more than meets the eye as Transformers cards arrive to Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond—in two stunning looks—when Magic's next set The Brothers' War releases November 18, 2022.

Transformers cards use the set code "BOT" and feature their own set symbol. These cards aren't Standard legal, but can be played in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage.

Transformers

These beautiful double-faced cards appear in two versions, one with artwork evocative of their Generation 1 television debut in the 1980s and the other as their Shattered Glass reimagining—an alternate universe where the heroes we know are the villains we face, and vice versa.

Just like the Transformers robots you know and love, these representations can convert—or "transform" like existing double-faced cards—from their robot to their vehicle or other alternate form, and back again. And with the More Than Meets the Eye ability, you can bring them out onto the battlefield directly as their alternate non-robot form!

All Transformers cards are found in both traditional foil and non-foil versions and can appear in The Brothers' War Set and Collector Boosters. However, the Shattered Glass Transformers card treatments will appear only in The Brothers' War Collector Boosters. Additionally, there is no Shattered Glass treatment of Arcee, Sharpshooter // Arcee, Acrobatic Coupe.

See each of the Transformers cards now in The Brothers' War Variant Card Image Gallery.

The Brothers' War releases November 18, 2022. You can preorder Set and Collector Boosters—and more—today online at Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic is sold.