Oracle Changes

Large Templating Changes

Phyrexian Creature Type Update

With the Arrival of Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider and the Phyrexian creature type, a swath of other creatures has also been revealed to have that type. In total, around 250 cards were updated. Most of these gained the creature type Phyrexian, but some of them create Phyrexian tokens or become Phyrexian creatures due to an ability. None of these cards lost any types they previously had.

Individual Card Updates

Ranger Creature Type

As part of the Modern Horizons 2 release, Quirion Ranger and Ranger-Captain of Eos both gained the new Ranger creature type. No other creatures have been updated at this time.

Ranar the Ever-Watchful

As part of the Strixhaven update, Ranar the Ever-Watchful was given errata to match that of Elemental Expressionist, but the errata it received altered its function further than intended. It has been corrected in this update with a template that correctly sees cards exiled from the hand. The new Oracle text is a functional change from its original printing. Two other cards, Hero of Bretagard and Laelia, the Blade Reforged, were given a similar update.

Ranar the Ever-Watchful was:

Flying, vigilance

The first card you foretell each turn costs 0 to foretell.

Whenever a spell or ability you control exiles one or more cards from your hand and/or permanents from the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

New text:

Flying, vigilance

The first card you foretell each turn costs 0 to foretell.

Whenever one or more cards are put into exile from your hand or a spell or ability you control exiles one or more permanents from the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

