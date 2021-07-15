Oracle Changes

Here you'll find a list of changes being made to the official Oracle text of some Magic cards with the release of the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set. Once the update is live, you can find the official text of any card on Gatherer.

Large Templating Changes

Ranger and Bard Creature Type

As part of the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms release, 22 older creature cards were updated to gain the creature type Ranger and three creatures were updated to gain the creature type Bard. None of these creatures had any existing creature types removed.

Ranger Creature Update

Bard Creature Update

Individual Card Updates

Delina, Wild Mage

The last result on Delina, Wild Mage's ability says to roll again. Most of the time, rolling again is a good thing. In the case where you copy a Pixie Guide, however, every successful roll increases the odds that the next roll will also be successful. When you do the math (which we did, because math is beautiful), it turns out that you can very quickly reach a point where you're more likely to succeed than fail on this roll, and shortly thereafter you can reach a point where the odds of failing drop to nearly zero.

If this happened, it would mean that you must keep rolling repeatedly, pretty much forever. As much as I would like to roll every d20 in the room at my local FNM, even I can acknowledge that eventually I'd start to feel like Sisyphus being tormented by endlessly rolling a giant d20 up a hill.

To fix that, we're giving the last ability errata to say "you may roll again" instead, allowing Sisyphus to finally escape the endless torment, or at least allow you to finish this combat step.

Delina, Wild Mage was:

Whenever Delina, Wild Mage attacks, choose target creature you control, then roll a d20.

1–14 | Create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of that creature except it's not legendary and it has "Exile this creature at end of combat."

15–20 | Create one of those tokens. Roll again.

New text:

Whenever Delina, Wild Mage attacks, choose target creature you control, then roll a d20.

1–14 | Create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of that creature except it's not legendary and it has "Exile this creature at end of combat."

15–20 | Create one of those tokens. You may roll again.

Mantle of the Ancients

Mantle of the Ancients returns Aura and Equipment cards from the graveyard to the battlefield attached to a permanent. In some cases, however, the Aura or Equipment cards chosen can't be attached to it (usually because of a protection ability).

If this happens with an Aura, the game rules tell us that it stays in the zone that it was in. Equipment, however, doesn't have the same protections in the rules, and it isn't clear what should happen in this very narrow circumstance. We've added some words to Mantle of the Ancients to make it clear that you can't put an Equipment that couldn't be attached to the permanent on the battlefield this way.

Mantle of the Ancients was:

Enchant creature you control

When Mantle of the Ancients enters the battlefield, return any number of target Aura and/or Equipment cards from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each Aura and Equipment attached to it.

New text:

Enchant creature you control

When Mantle of the Ancients enters the battlefield, return any number of target Aura and/or Equipment cards that could be attached to enchanted creature from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each Aura and Equipment attached to it.

Book of Vile Darkness

The Book of Vile Darkness creates a Vecna token and then gives it several triggered abilities. One of those abilities, the one normally found on the Eye of Vecna, is supposed to trigger when Vecna enters the battlefield. If the token is already created, however, it technically entered the battlefield already and this ability wouldn't do anything. Therefore, the Book of Vile Darkness is getting a small update to make sure that ability works as intended.

The Book of Vile Darkenss was:

At the beginning of your end step, if you lost 2 or more life this turn, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

{T}, Exile The Book of Vile Darkness and artifacts you control named Eye of Vecna and Hand of Vecna: Create Vecna, a legendary 8/8 black Zombie God creature token with indestructible. It gains all triggered abilities of the exiled cards.

New text:

At the beginning of your end step, if you lost 2 or more life this turn, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

{T}, Exile The Book of Vile Darkness and artifacts you control named Eye of Vecna and Hand of Vecna: Create Vecna, a legendary 8/8 black Zombie God creature token with indestructible and all triggered abilities of the exiled cards.

