Outlaws of Thunder Junction rides into town on April 19, and with it some of the toughest bandits this side of the Multiverse. You'll find a passel of them saddled up and ready to take on challengers in these Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks!

Quick Draw (Blue-Red) Desert Bloom (Red-Green-White)

Grand Larceny (Black-Green-Blue) Most Wanted (Red-White-Black)

Check out the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery to see cards from these decks and the rest of the set, including Booster Fun treatments that'll have you as tickled as a two-tailed pup!

As mentioned in the Collecting Outlaws of Thunder Junction article, with this set's Commander decks, we're moving away from including foil-etched display commanders. Instead, each of the "face" legends in the Commander decks will be traditional foil borderless cards.

Each Commander deck contains the following:

1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction Collector Booster Sample Pack with the following: 1 Traditional foil uncommon Breaking News card 1 Traditional foil or non-foil rare or mythic rare wanted poster variant, Breaking News card, extended-art variant, or borderless variant

Collector Booster Sample Pack with the following: 10 Double-sided tokens (with rules on the back for bounty cards)

1 Deck box

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

Commander Minigame: Bounties

Bounties are a new addition to Commander decks with Outlaws of Thunder Junction that introduce the flavorful pursuit of noted and notorious characters of Thunder Junction.

Turn Over Bounty: Lyssa, Sterling Collector Turn Over Bounty: Miron Tillas Jr. Turn Over Bounty: The Outsider

Players use a shared bounty deck of 6 to 12 unique bounty cards with capture conditions that, when met, score you a reward. Rewards include Treasure tokens and cards, and they range in levels, starting at 1 and escalating up to 4 the longer the bounty goes unclaimed.

Get all the details on bounties in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mechanics article.

We have the full decklists for all four of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks below. You can preorder these now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Desert Bloom

0004_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Yuma, Proud Protector 0007_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Kirri, Talented Sprout

Starting April 5, see all the cards in the Desert Bloom Commander deck in the Card Image Gallery.

1 Yuma, Proud Protector 1 Kirri, Talented Sprout 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sun Titan 1 Omnath, Locus of Rage 1 Descend upon the Sinful 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Scute Swarm 1 Hour of Promise 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Ramunap Excavator 1 Scattered Groves 1 World Shaper 1 Nesting Dragon 1 Turntimber Sower 1 Sevinne's Reclamation 1 Ancient Greenwarden 1 Titania, Protector of Argoth 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Perennial Behemoth 1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Hazezon, Shaper of Sand 1 Escape to the Wilds 1 Heaven // Earth 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Sunscorched Divide 1 The Mending of Dominaria 1 Decimate 1 Sand Scout 1 Embrace the Unknown 1 Dune Chanter 1 Cataclysmic Prospecting 1 Vengeful Regrowth 1 Angel of Indemnity 1 Cactus Preserve 1 Rumbleweed 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Explore 1 Sol Ring 1 Satyr Wayfinder 1 Perpetual Timepiece 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Painted Bluffs 1 Command Tower 1 Magmatic Insight 1 Krosan Verge 1 Desert of the True 1 Skullwinder 1 Desert of the Indomitable 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Bitter Reunion 1 Desert of the Fervent 1 Valorous Stance 1 Dunes of the Dead 1 Shefet Dunes 1 Hashep Oasis 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Winding Way 1 Springbloom Druid 1 Arcane Signet 1 Unholy Heat 1 Thrilling Discovery 1 Electric Revelation 1 Eccentric Farmer 1 Harrow 1 Ramunap Ruins 1 Path to Exile 1 Requisition Raid 1 Bovine Intervention 1 Map the Frontier 1 Conduit Pylons 1 Mirage Mesa 1 Wreck and Rebuild 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Bristling Backwoods 1 Creosote Heath 1 Abraded Bluffs 1 Scaretiller 1 Nantuko Cultivator 6 Plains 4 Mountain 7 Forest

Desert Bloom Tokens

1 Insect // Elemental (green) token

1 Elemental (red-green) // Angel token

1 Plant // Sand Warrior token

1 Zombie // Ox token

1 Plant Warrior // Treasure token

1 Dragon Egg // Dragon token

1 Plant Warrior // Plant token

1 Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher // Bounty Rules

1 Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer // Bounty Rules

Turn Over Insect // Elemental (Green) Turn Over Elemental (Red-Green) // Angel Turn Over Plant // Sand Warrior

Turn Over Zombie // Ox Turn Over Plant Warrior // Treasure Turn Over Dragon Egg // Dragon

Turn Over Plant Warrior // Plant Turn Over Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules

Turn Over Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher //

Bounty Rules Turn Over Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer //

Bounty Rules

