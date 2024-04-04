Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Decklists
Outlaws of Thunder Junction rides into town on April 19, and with it some of the toughest bandits this side of the Multiverse. You'll find a passel of them saddled up and ready to take on challengers in these Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks!
Check out the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery to see cards from these decks and the rest of the set, including Booster Fun treatments that'll have you as tickled as a two-tailed pup!
As mentioned in the Collecting Outlaws of Thunder Junction article, with this set's Commander decks, we're moving away from including foil-etched display commanders. Instead, each of the "face" legends in the Commander decks will be traditional foil borderless cards.
Each Commander deck contains the following:
- 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction Collector Booster Sample Pack with the following:
- 1 Traditional foil uncommon Breaking News card
- 1 Traditional foil or non-foil rare or mythic rare wanted poster variant, Breaking News card, extended-art variant, or borderless variant
- 10 Double-sided tokens (with rules on the back for bounty cards)
- 1 Deck box
- 1 Life wheel
- 1 Strategy insert
Commander Minigame: Bounties
Bounties are a new addition to Commander decks with Outlaws of Thunder Junction that introduce the flavorful pursuit of noted and notorious characters of Thunder Junction.
Players use a shared bounty deck of 6 to 12 unique bounty cards with capture conditions that, when met, score you a reward. Rewards include Treasure tokens and cards, and they range in levels, starting at 1 and escalating up to 4 the longer the bounty goes unclaimed.
Get all the details on bounties in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mechanics article.
We have the full decklists for all four of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks below. You can preorder these now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)
Desert Bloom
Starting April 5, see all the cards in the Desert Bloom Commander deck in the Card Image Gallery.
Desert Bloom Tokens
- 1 Insect // Elemental (green) token
- 1 Elemental (red-green) // Angel token
- 1 Plant // Sand Warrior token
- 1 Zombie // Ox token
- 1 Plant Warrior // Treasure token
- 1 Dragon Egg // Dragon token
- 1 Plant Warrior // Plant token
- 1 Bounty: Lord Fajjal // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Paq, Fleeting Filcher // Bounty Rules
- 1 Bounty: Vara Beth Hannifer // Bounty Rules
