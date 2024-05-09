Outlaws of Thunder Junction Update Bulletin
Hello, everyone!
Outlaws of Thunder Junction has brought with it several new mechanics alongside several returning mechanics. New rules detail the new mechanics, and there are also some nonfunctional updates to the Oracle text of some cards with this set.
Alright. Let's dive in!
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Comprehensive Rules Changes
This is a summary of the rule changes planned to come to Magic with the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The official rules can be found on our rules page. If there should be a discrepancy between this summary and the official rules, the official rules take precedence.
New and Updated rules
Plot
116.2k
This is the new special action that allows a player to plot a card. A player may do so only if they have priority, the stack is empty, and it is during that player's main phase.
702.170
These are the new rules for the plot keyword ability. They handle how to plot a card using the special action in 116.2k and when and how you are allowed to cast a spell that has been plotted.
Spree
700.2h
This rule explains the plus symbol that is used rather than a normal bullet point on spree cards. It is used to indicate an additional cost that must be paid for each of these modes.
702.172
This rule explains the spree keyword ability and explains that you must pay the additional costs of any modes chosen while casting the spell. This rule also explains that the plus icon in the upper right corner of the card is only a visual reminder and has no rules meaning.
Saddle
702.171
This is the rule which covers the saddle keyword ability. It explains how the activated ability works and what it means for a permanent to be "saddled." Notably, being saddled has no rules meaning on its own but acts only as a marker that spells and abilities can identify.
Other rules changes
401.5
This rule explains that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next top card until you finish casting that card. It's been updated to include special actions, so the same is true for
500.10
700.12
This rule explains which creature types the term outlaw refers to. Those types are Assassin, Mercenary, Pirate, Rogue, and Warlock.
700.13
I'm sure the upstanding citizens reading this bulletin don't need this information, but this rule explains what it means to commit a crime.
New Subtypes
Armadillo
Beaver
Coyote
Mount
Porcupine
Possum
Varmint
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Oracle Changes
There is one templating change to the Oracle text of older cards with the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. You can find the official text of any card on Gatherer.
Casting your next spell
Several cards with a trigger condition such as "when you cast your next instant or sorcery spell" have been updated to the trigger condition "when you next cast an instant or sorcery spell" to avoid ambiguity in cases where you are casting a card you don't own due to an effect. This is not a functional change. This change affects about 20 cards. One example of this change is
Old text:
When you cast your next instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.
New text:
When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.