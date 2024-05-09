Hello, everyone!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction has brought with it several new mechanics alongside several returning mechanics. New rules detail the new mechanics, and there are also some nonfunctional updates to the Oracle text of some cards with this set.

Alright. Let's dive in!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Comprehensive Rules Changes

This is a summary of the rule changes planned to come to Magic with the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The official rules can be found on our rules page. If there should be a discrepancy between this summary and the official rules, the official rules take precedence.

New and Updated rules

Plot

116.2k

This is the new special action that allows a player to plot a card. A player may do so only if they have priority, the stack is empty, and it is during that player's main phase.

702.170

These are the new rules for the plot keyword ability. They handle how to plot a card using the special action in 116.2k and when and how you are allowed to cast a spell that has been plotted.

Spree

700.2h

This rule explains the plus symbol that is used rather than a normal bullet point on spree cards. It is used to indicate an additional cost that must be paid for each of these modes.

702.172

This rule explains the spree keyword ability and explains that you must pay the additional costs of any modes chosen while casting the spell. This rule also explains that the plus icon in the upper right corner of the card is only a visual reminder and has no rules meaning.

Saddle

702.171

This is the rule which covers the saddle keyword ability. It explains how the activated ability works and what it means for a permanent to be "saddled." Notably, being saddled has no rules meaning on its own but acts only as a marker that spells and abilities can identify.

Other rules changes

401.5

This rule explains that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next top card until you finish casting that card. It's been updated to include special actions, so the same is true for Fblthp, Lost on the Range .

500.10

Obeka, Splitter of Seconds adds an additional upkeep step to a player's turn after the combat phase. While the normal function is clear to players, it wasn't clear in the rules whether that step was part of the next phase, happens in between phases, or something else. To handle cases like this, this new rule explains that we add a new beginning phase after the combat phase but skip the other steps that are normally in that phase.

700.12

This rule explains which creature types the term outlaw refers to. Those types are Assassin, Mercenary, Pirate, Rogue, and Warlock.

700.13

I'm sure the upstanding citizens reading this bulletin don't need this information, but this rule explains what it means to commit a crime.

New Subtypes

Armadillo

Beaver

Coyote

Mount

Porcupine

Possum

Varmint

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Oracle Changes

There is one templating change to the Oracle text of older cards with the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. You can find the official text of any card on Gatherer.

Casting your next spell

Several cards with a trigger condition such as "when you cast your next instant or sorcery spell" have been updated to the trigger condition "when you next cast an instant or sorcery spell" to avoid ambiguity in cases where you are casting a card you don't own due to an effect. This is not a functional change. This change affects about 20 cards. One example of this change is Doublecast , below:

Doublecast

Old text:

When you cast your next instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

New text:

When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.