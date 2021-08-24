As in-store play becomes available again at more and more locations around the world, we're excited to share our new Pioneer Challenger Decks with players on October 15! While April's Challenger Decks are focused on the Standard format, these decks are built to battle in Pioneer!

Four different 75-card decks—each featuring a different strategy—are ready to play out of the box. Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, perfect for the next event at your local game store.

These decks are intended to be playable and competitive at a local level, ready to challenge friends and foes alike. All cards have been previously printed in Pioneer-legal sets and are legal in the Pioneer format.

These decks will be available worldwide in English, French, German, and Japanese.

Check out the decklists below to see what's in store.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021 release on October 15, 2021—be ready to play at your local game store!