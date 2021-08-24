As in-store play becomes available again at more and more locations around the world, we're excited to share our new Pioneer Challenger Decks with players on October 15! While April's Challenger Decks are focused on the Standard format, these decks are built to battle in Pioneer!

Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021

Four different 75-card decks—each featuring a different strategy—are ready to play out of the box. Each Challenger Deck comes with a complete 60-card main deck and a 15-card sideboard, perfect for the next event at your local game store.

These decks are intended to be playable and competitive at a local level, ready to challenge friends and foes alike. All cards have been previously printed in Pioneer-legal sets and are legal in the Pioneer format.

These decks will be available worldwide in English, French, German, and Japanese.

Check out the decklists below to see what's in store.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Azorius Spirits

Creature (31)
1 Brazen Borrower 2 Mausoleum Wanderer 2 Remorseful Cleric 1 Selfless Spirit 4 Rattlechains 3 Shacklegeist 4 Supreme Phantom 2 Spell Queller 4 Spectral Sailor 4 Watcher of the Spheres 4 Empyrean Eagle
Instant (6)
4 Lofty Denial 2 Spell Pierce
Land (23)
2 Glacial Fortress 4 Temple of Enlightenment 7 Plains 10 Island
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
2 Spell Pierce 3 Isolate 3 Aether Gust 2 Seal Away 1 Devout Decree 2 Silkwrap 2 Light of Hope
Lotus Field Combo

Creature (11)
3 Fae of Wishes 4 Arboreal Grazer 4 Vizier of Tumbling Sands
Sorcery (19)
1 Mastermind's Acquisition 2 Peer into the Abyss 4 Hidden Strings 4 Sylvan Scrying 4 Strategic Planning 4 Pore Over the Pages
Instant (6)
2 Dig Through Time 4 Opt
Land (24)
4 Lotus Field 4 Thespian's Stage 4 Yavimaya Coast 2 Temple of Mystery 6 Forest 4 Island
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Peer into the Abyss 1 Omniscience 1 Approach of the Second Sun 1 Sweltering Suns 2 Shifting Ceratops 3 Thought Distortion 1 Void Snare 1 Blink of an Eye 1 Tormod's Crypt 1 Negate 2 Wilt
Mono-Red Burn

Creature (20)
4 Bomat Courier 4 Soul-Scar Mage 4 Ghitu Lavarunner 4 Monastery Swiftspear 4 Viashino Pyromancer
Sorcery (4)
4 Light Up the Stage
Instant (16)
4 Bonecrusher Giant 4 Wild Slash 4 Lightning Strike 4 Wizard's Lightning
Land (20)
4 Ramunap Ruins 16 Mountain
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance 4 Roiling Vortex 3 Goblin Chainwhirler 4 Searing Blood 3 Magma Spray
Orzhov Auras

Creature (18)
2 Stonecoil Serpent 4 Sram, Senior Edificer 4 Alseid of Life's Bounty 4 Hateful Eidolon 4 Selfless Savior
Instant (3)
3 Karametra's Blessing
Enchantment (20)
4 Cartouche of Solidarity 4 Ethereal Armor 4 Gryff's Boon 4 Sentinel's Eyes 4 All That Glitters
Land (19)
4 Caves of Koilos 4 Concealed Courtyard 7 Plains 4 Swamp
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Lurrus of the Dream-Den 1 Thoughtseize 3 Hushbringer 4 Apostle of Purifying Light 3 Dead Weight 3 Duress
Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021 release on October 15, 2021—be ready to play at your local game store!