Prepare for Fright and Delight with Secret Lair's Spookydrop!
Secret Lair brings together the darkness with the awesomeness in this seasonally spectacular Spookydrop! Whether you love the campy creepy of The Evil Dead, the timey-wimey of Doctor Who™, or the fanciful fun of The Princess Bride—or even if you're just seeking some meditative solace among beautiful cards—you'll find it all in these drops!
Secret Lair x Creepshow
Prepare to descend into the darkest corners of your own psyche with a spine-tingling anthology of sinister cards with Creepshow, the cult horror franchise inspired by pulp comics. Will you wield these cards to unearth unspeakable horror or merely pay the price for your insatiable curiosity? This drop will grip your heart, leaving you breathless, trembling, and unable to run.
Art by Cabrol, Andrea De Dominicis, Greg Staples, Jarel Threat, Michael Walsh, and Scott Okumura
Contents:
- 1x Death Baron
- 1x Noxious Ghoul
- 1x Zombie Master
- 1x Grimgrin, Corpse-Born
- 1x Unholy Grotto
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x The Evil Dead
So, we found a mysterious set of cards beside an old audio tape in the cellar of a secluded cabin in the woods. We played the tape and the next thing we knew, an ancient malevolence—the cult classic movie, The Evil Dead starring Bruce Campbell—was rising from the grave to take possession of this Secret Lair drop. Now, all our friends are zombies, the woods are alive, and we've discovered some very creative uses for a chainsaw. All in all, not the worst vacation.
Art by Fay Dalton, Warren Mahy, and Josh Newton
Contents:
- 1x Puresteel Paladin as "Ash, Destined Survivor"
- 1x Vanquish the Horde as "Destroy the Dead"
- 1x Zombie Apocalypse as "Knowby's Incantation"
- 1x Varina, Lich Queen as "Linda, Kandarian Queen"
- 1x Field of the Dead as "Cabin of the Dead"
- 1x Zombie Token
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: The Weeping Angels
Don't blink.
The Weeping Angels aren't like anything we've seen in the Lair before. They're not really statues—they're multi-dimensional predators that feed on time energy. And right now, for as long as we keep looking at them, they're quantum locked, just waiting for an opportunity to strike. I hope the Doctor gets here soon. Until then ...
Don't. Blink.
Art by Helge C. Balzer, fang.xinyu, and Nephelomancer
Contents:
- 1x Angel of Serenity
- 1x Angel of the Ruins
- 1x Blinding Angel
- 1x Restoration Angel
- 1x Sublime Archangel
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: The Dalek Lands
In this drop, we see the Daleks continue their intergalactic campaign of conquest and annihilation across five lands. Armed with advanced technology and an unwavering belief in their own supremacy, only the Doctor can hope to stop them. The age of the Daleks has arrived, and the final sound heard by entire civilizations will be a single word, "Exterminate!"
Art by Shahab Alizadeh and Nino Is
Contents:
- 1x Concealed Courtyard
- 1x Spirebluff Canal
- 1x Blooming Marsh
- 1x Inspiring Vantage
- 1x Botanical Sanctum
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x The Princess Bride
Once upon a time there was a set of cards that featured the beloved characters, scenes, and quotes from the iconic film, The Princess Bride, with gorgeous storybook-inspired art. It is said these cards had the power to take us back to an age of courtly intrigue, swashbuckling adventure, and true love conquering all—
"Hold it, hold it. What is this? Are you trying to trick me? Is this a kissing drop?"
"Wait, just wait ..."
"When's it get good!?"
Art by Dmitry Burmak, Ekaterina Burmak, Sam Hogg, Lius Lasahido, Marta Nael, Néstor Ossandón Leal, Anna Pavleeva, Magali Villeneuve, and Andreas Zafirators
Contents:
- 1x Sisay, Weatherlight Captain as "Buttercup, Provincial Princess"
- 1x Silence
- 1x Battle of Wits
- 1x Baral, Chief of Compliance as "Vizzini, Criminal Mastermind"
- 1x Pack Rat as "Rodents of Unusual Size"
- 1x Fynn, the Fangbearer as "Westley, Dread Pirate Roberts"
- 1x Brion Stoutarm as "Fezzik, Rhyming Giant"
- 1x Samut, Voice of Dissent as "Inigo, Avenging Swordsman"
- 1x Marchesa, the Black Rose as "Miracle Max, Unemployed"
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Artist Series: John Avon
As one of Magic's most prolific artists, John Avon has contributed over 300 stunning pieces to the game since 1997. Although best-known for his breathtaking lands, he wanted to flex his considerable talent with his artist series by illustrating some incredible creatures and spells. This set is personal to John—he picked the cards, he wrote the flavor text, and he even had his wife pose for Serra Angel and his son pose for Brainstorm. We didn't ask who posed for Emrakul, but we love John's take on the iconic card.
Contents:
- 1x Emrakul, the Promised End
- 1x Serra Angel
- 1x Brainstorm
- 1x Progenitus
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
PixelLands_v02.jpg
It's time to dust off your favorite game console, connect the AV cables to the back of your tube TV, and unplug your little brother's controller, because 1991's hottest sequel is finally here.
With pixel-perfect art, the second set of lands from artist Jubilee are in low-res and high demand. Just remember to keep them safe from your little bro's sticky hands—WHY IS HE ALWAYS GOING IN YOUR ROOM?!?
Contents:
- 1x Plains
- 1x Island
- 1x Swamp
- 1x Mountain
- 1x Forest
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Meditations on Nature
Black ink and brush strokes capture nature's true essence
The seasons change but the sacred life force remains
Tap for one mana
Art by JungShan
Contents:
- 1x Plains
- 1x Island
- 1x Swamp
- 1x Mountain
- 1x Forest
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
It's a fun and spooky season in the Secret Lair but only for a limited time. Grab these drops from October 2 until November 19 to bring a creepy-cool mood to your collection before they're gone!