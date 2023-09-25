Secret Lair brings together the darkness with the awesomeness in this seasonally spectacular Spookydrop! Whether you love the campy creepy of The Evil Dead, the timey-wimey of Doctor Who™, or the fanciful fun of The Princess Bride—or even if you're just seeking some meditative solace among beautiful cards—you'll find it all in these drops!

Secret Lair x Creepshow

Prepare to descend into the darkest corners of your own psyche with a spine-tingling anthology of sinister cards with Creepshow, the cult horror franchise inspired by pulp comics. Will you wield these cards to unearth unspeakable horror or merely pay the price for your insatiable curiosity? This drop will grip your heart, leaving you breathless, trembling, and unable to run.

Art by Cabrol, Andrea De Dominicis, Greg Staples, Jarel Threat, Michael Walsh, and Scott Okumura

Contents:

1x Death Baron

1x Noxious Ghoul

1x Zombie Master

1x Grimgrin, Corpse-Born

1x Unholy Grotto

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x The Evil Dead

Puresteel Paladin as "Ash, Destined Survivor" (Non-Foil) Vanquish the Horde as "Destroy the Dead" (Non-Foil) Zombie Apocalypse as "Knowby's Incantation" (Non-Foil)

Varina, Lich Queen as "Linda, Kandarian Queen" (Non-Foil) Field of the Dead as "Cabin of the Dead" (Non-Foil) Zombie Token (Non-Foil)

So, we found a mysterious set of cards beside an old audio tape in the cellar of a secluded cabin in the woods. We played the tape and the next thing we knew, an ancient malevolence—the cult classic movie, The Evil Dead starring Bruce Campbell—was rising from the grave to take possession of this Secret Lair drop. Now, all our friends are zombies, the woods are alive, and we've discovered some very creative uses for a chainsaw. All in all, not the worst vacation.

Art by Fay Dalton, Warren Mahy, and Josh Newton

Contents:

1x Puresteel Paladin as "Ash, Destined Survivor"

1x Vanquish the Horde as "Destroy the Dead"

1x Zombie Apocalypse as "Knowby's Incantation"

1x Varina, Lich Queen as "Linda, Kandarian Queen"

1x Field of the Dead as "Cabin of the Dead"

1x Zombie Token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: The Weeping Angels

Angel of Serenity (Non-Foil) Angel of the Ruins (Non-Foil) Blinding Angel (Non-Foil)

Restoration Angel (Non-Foil) Sublime Angel (Non-Foil)

Don't blink.



The Weeping Angels aren't like anything we've seen in the Lair before. They're not really statues—they're multi-dimensional predators that feed on time energy. And right now, for as long as we keep looking at them, they're quantum locked, just waiting for an opportunity to strike. I hope the Doctor gets here soon. Until then ...

Don't. Blink.

Art by Helge C. Balzer, fang.xinyu, and Nephelomancer

Contents:

1x Angel of Serenity

1x Angel of the Ruins

1x Blinding Angel

1x Restoration Angel

1x Sublime Archangel

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Doctor Who™: The Dalek Lands

Concealed Courtyard (Non-Foil) Spirebluff Canal (Non-Foil) Blooming Marsh (Non-Foil)

Inspiring Vantage (Non-Foil) Botanical Sanctum (Non-Foil)

In this drop, we see the Daleks continue their intergalactic campaign of conquest and annihilation across five lands. Armed with advanced technology and an unwavering belief in their own supremacy, only the Doctor can hope to stop them. The age of the Daleks has arrived, and the final sound heard by entire civilizations will be a single word, "Exterminate!"

Art by Shahab Alizadeh and Nino Is

Contents:

1x Concealed Courtyard

1x Spirebluff Canal

1x Blooming Marsh

1x Inspiring Vantage

1x Botanical Sanctum

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x The Princess Bride

Sisay, Weatherlight Captain as "Buttercup, Provincial Princess" (Non-Foil) Silence (Non-Foil) Battle of Wits (Non-Foil)

Baral, Chief of Compliance as "Vizzini, Criminal Mastermind" (Non-Foil) Pack Rat as "Rodents of Unusual Size" (Non-Foil) Fynn, the Fangbearer as "Westley, Dread Pirate Roberts" (Non-Foil)

Brion Stoutarm as "Fezzik, Rhyming Giant" (Non-Foil) Samut, Voice of Dissent as "Inigo, Avenging Swordsman" (Non-Foil) Marchesa, the Black Rose as "Miracle Max, Unemployed" (Non-Foil)

Once upon a time there was a set of cards that featured the beloved characters, scenes, and quotes from the iconic film, The Princess Bride, with gorgeous storybook-inspired art. It is said these cards had the power to take us back to an age of courtly intrigue, swashbuckling adventure, and true love conquering all—

"Hold it, hold it. What is this? Are you trying to trick me? Is this a kissing drop?"

"Wait, just wait ..."

"When's it get good!?"

Art by Dmitry Burmak, Ekaterina Burmak, Sam Hogg, Lius Lasahido, Marta Nael, Néstor Ossandón Leal, Anna Pavleeva, Magali Villeneuve, and Andreas Zafirators

Contents:

1x Sisay, Weatherlight Captain as "Buttercup, Provincial Princess"

1x Silence

1x Battle of Wits

1x Baral, Chief of Compliance as "Vizzini, Criminal Mastermind"

1x Pack Rat as "Rodents of Unusual Size"

1x Fynn, the Fangbearer as "Westley, Dread Pirate Roberts"

1x Brion Stoutarm as "Fezzik, Rhyming Giant"

1x Samut, Voice of Dissent as "Inigo, Avenging Swordsman"

1x Marchesa, the Black Rose as "Miracle Max, Unemployed"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Artist Series: John Avon

Emrakul, the Promised End (Non-Foil) Serra Angel (Non-Foil)

Brainstorm (Non-Foil) Progenitus (Non-Foil)

As one of Magic's most prolific artists, John Avon has contributed over 300 stunning pieces to the game since 1997. Although best-known for his breathtaking lands, he wanted to flex his considerable talent with his artist series by illustrating some incredible creatures and spells. This set is personal to John—he picked the cards, he wrote the flavor text, and he even had his wife pose for Serra Angel and his son pose for Brainstorm. We didn't ask who posed for Emrakul, but we love John's take on the iconic card.

Contents:

1x Emrakul, the Promised End

1x Serra Angel

1x Brainstorm

1x Progenitus

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

PixelLands_v02.jpg

Plains (Non-Foil) Island (Non-Foil) Swamp (Non-Foil)

Mountain (Non-Foil) Forest (Non-Foil)

It's time to dust off your favorite game console, connect the AV cables to the back of your tube TV, and unplug your little brother's controller, because 1991's hottest sequel is finally here.

With pixel-perfect art, the second set of lands from artist Jubilee are in low-res and high demand. Just remember to keep them safe from your little bro's sticky hands—WHY IS HE ALWAYS GOING IN YOUR ROOM?!?

Contents:

1x Plains

1x Island

1x Swamp

1x Mountain

1x Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Meditations on Nature

Plains (Non-Foil) Island (Non-Foil) Swamp (Non-Foil)

Mountain (Non-Foil) Forest (Non-Foil)

Black ink and brush strokes capture nature's true essence

The seasons change but the sacred life force remains

Tap for one mana

Art by JungShan



Contents:

1x Plains

1x Island

1x Swamp

1x Mountain

1x Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

It's a fun and spooky season in the Secret Lair but only for a limited time. Grab these drops from October 2 until November 19 to bring a creepy-cool mood to your collection before they're gone!