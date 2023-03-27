Beginning with The Brothers' War, we invited you to enjoy the latest Magic releases first at Prerelease events hosted by your local game store and purchase boosters, Commander decks, and more from the set to bring home. (Plus, as of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, each new set is legal for Constructed play beginning with these Prerelease events, too!)

Today, we're sharing that tabletop play with Prerelease events will continue to take place in store before digital releases for both The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ and Wilds of Eldraine when they arrive later this year. Additionally, sales of boosters—including Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters—alongside Commander decks and Bundles for these releases will continue to begin with in-store Prerelease events. (Note: For Japan, Prerelease sales for new Magic releases may not extend beyond March of the Machine. Check with your local game store for details.)

Whether you're eager to join the Multiverse as it takes its last stand against the Phyrexians with March of the Machine or excited to grab your fellowship and celebrate The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, WPN game stores have events and more ready for you.

Visit your local game store and sign up for a Prerelease event today!