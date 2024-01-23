Prove you're Ravnica's sharpest detective in a new twist on classic whodunit mystery gaming! Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) brings together Clue and Magic in an exciting new multiplayer experience for fans of both games, arriving February 23.

The Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) box includes eight 20-card Ravnica Boosters themed to each of Ravnica's guilds featuring reprints from past Ravnica sets and new-to-Magic cards. (Check out our Collecting Murders at Karlov Manor article for more Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) details.)

Aegis of the Legion
Afterlife Insurance
Amzu, Swarm's Hunger
Boros Strike-Captain
Carnage Interpreter
Conclave Evangelist
Corporeal Projection
Covetous Elegy
Dimir Strandcatcher
Ecstatic Electromancer
Frenzied Gorespawn
Furious Spinesplitter
Herald of Ilharg
Incriminating Impetus
Lavinia, Foil to Conspiracy
Lonis, Genetics Expert
Memory Vampire
Ordruun Mentor
Portal Manipulator
Resonance Technician
Scuttling Sentinel
Sludge Titan
Stampede Surfer
Sumala Rumblers
Suppressor Skyguard
Syndicate Heavy
Tribune of Rot
Undercover Butler
Unruly Krasis
Vernal Sovereign
Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) boosters come in ten themes representing the ten distinct guilds of Ravnica, each with two variations for a total of 20 different Ravnica Boosters.

Check out the complete card lists below to see what's in each booster. For even more variety, add your own decks or other ready-to-play packs then reshuffle the Evidence cards for a new case to solve.

So, don your deerstalkers, polish up your hand lenses, and start collecting cards you won't find anywhere else in the ultimate whodunit crossover game: Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) arrives February 23, and each box includes a Clue-inspired shock land Box Topper in traditional foil!

Ravnica: Clue Edition
Ravnica: Cluedo Edition
Preorder now from your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) Booster Card Lists

(Editor's note: The card lists below automatically pull the newest printing of each card from our database, including printings that are not in this product. Card lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each booster.)

Azorius Senate 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Azorius Senate 1 Plains card
1 Law-Rune Enforcer 1 Azorius Arrester 1 War Screecher 1 Trusted Pegasus 1 Portal Manipulator 1 Azorius Justiciar 1 Enforcer Griffin 1 Oust 1 Curse of Chains 1 Rally to Battle 1 Thriving Heath 1 Azorius Guildgate 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Lavinia, Foil to Conspiracy 1 Supreme Verdict 5 Plains
Azorius Senate 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Azorius Senate 2 Island card
1 Owl Familiar 1 Jeering Homunculus 1 Cloudkin Seer 1 Rescuer Sphinx 1 Portal Manipulator 1 Depose // Deploy 1 Azorius Signet 1 Curse of Chains 1 Turn to Mist 1 Code of Constraint 1 Thriving Isle 1 Azorius Guildgate 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Suppressor Skyguard 1 Lavinia of the Tenth 5 Island
Orzhov Syndicate 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Orzhov Syndicate 1 Plains card
1 Twilight Panther 1 Syndic of Tithes 1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Vizkopa Vampire 1 Angel of Vitality 1 Syndicate Messenger 1 Glorifier of Dusk 1 Deadly Riposte 1 Afterlife Insurance 1 Tandem Tactics 1 Thriving Heath 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Syndicate Heavy 1 Council's Judgment 5 Plains
Orzhov Syndicate 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Orzhov Syndicate 2 Swamp card
1 Basilica Screecher 1 Orzhov Guildmage 1 Leering Onlooker 1 Fleshbag Marauder 1 Syndicate Enforcer 1 Orzhov Racketeers 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Afterlife Insurance 1 Murder 1 Parasitic Impetus 1 Thriving Moor 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Covetous Elegy 1 Seraph of the Scales 5 Swamp
House Dimir 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  House Dimir 1 Island card
1 Erratic Visionary 1 Dimir Guildmage 1 Whisper Agent 1 Undercover Butler 1 Watcher in the Mist 1 Discovery // Dispersal 1 Dimir Signet 1 Dramatic Accusation 1 Forbidden Alchemy 1 Psychic Impetus 1 Thriving Isle 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Memory Vampire 1 Duskmantle Seer 5 Island
House Dimir 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  House Dimir 2 Swamp card
1 Roofstalker Wight 1 Masked Blackguard 1 Whisper Agent 1 Undercover Butler 1 Mausoleum Turnkey 1 Tithebearer Giant 1 Discovery // Dispersal 1 Murder 1 Infest 1 Ribbons of Night 1 Thriving Moor 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Dimir Strandcatcher 1 Thief of Sanity 5 Swamp
Izzet League 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Izzet League 1 Island card
1 Erratic Visionary 1 Frostburn Weird 1 Ecstatic Electromancer 1 Leapfrog 1 Thunder Drake 1 Consider 1 Repeal 1 Turn to Frog 1 Chemister's Insight 1 Snow Day 1 Thriving Isle 1 Izzet Guildgate 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Resonance Technician 1 Stunt Double 5 Island
Izzet League 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Izzet League 2 Mountain card
1 Fire Urchin 1 Frostburn Weird 1 Spellgorger Weird 1 Ecstatic Electromancer 1 Goblin Wizardry 1 Living Lightning 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Street Spasm 1 Izzet Signet 1 Direct Current 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Izzet Guildgate 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Corporeal Projection 1 Hypersonic Dragon 5 Mountain
Cult of Rakdos 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Cult of Rakdos 1 Swamp card
1 Footlight Fiend 1 Rakdos Trumpeter 1 Gurmag Swiftwing 1 Daggerclaw Imp 1 Vindictive Vampire 1 Blade Juggler 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Murder 1 Incriminating Impetus 1 Thriving Moor 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Frenzied Gorespawn 1 Spawn of Mayhem 5 Swamp
Cult of Rakdos 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Cult of Rakdos 2 Mountain card
1 Footlight Fiend 1 Ornery Goblin 1 Rakdos Shred-Freak 1 Deputized Protester 1 Dagger Caster 1 Havoc Jester 1 Coordinated Assault 1 Light Up the Stage 1 Incriminating Impetus 1 Reduce to Ashes 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Carnage Interpreter 1 Rakdos, the Showstopper 5 Mountain
Golgari Swarm 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Golgari Swarm 1 Swamp card
1 Golgari Guildmage 1 Leering Onlooker 1 Gorging Vulture 1 Tribune of Rot 1 Pitiless Gorgon 1 Venomous Hierophant 1 Status // Statue 1 Golgari Signet 1 Corpse Churn 1 Deal Gone Bad 1 Thriving Moor 1 Golgari Guildgate 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Amzu, Swarm's Hunger 1 Deadbridge Chant 5 Swamp
Golgari Swarm 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Golgari Swarm 2 Forest card
1 Rubblebelt Maverick 1 Kraul Warrior 1 Kraul Harpooner 1 Pitiless Gorgon 1 Tribune of Rot 1 Thrashing Mossdog 1 Status // Statue 1 Wildsize 1 Fungal Rebirth 1 Predatory Impetus 1 Thriving Grove 1 Golgari Guildgate 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Sludge Titan 1 Underrealm Lich 5 Forest
Gruul Clans 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Gruul Clans 1 Mountain theme card
1 Gravel-Hide Goblin 1 Stormblood Berserker 1 Pyrewild Shaman 1 Turret Ogre 1 Furious Spinesplitter 1 Chainwhip Cyclops 1 Ripscale Predator 1 Gruul Signet 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Firespout 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Gruul Guildgate 1 Gruul Turf 1 Herald of Ilharg 1 Clan Defiance 5 Mountain
Gruul Clans 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Gruul Clans 2 Forest card
1 Territorial Boar 1 Kronch Wrangler 1 Wildwood Patrol 1 Enraged Ceratok 1 Furious Spinesplitter 1 Challenger Troll 1 Gift of Strength 1 Pit Fight 1 Band Together 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Thriving Grove 1 Gruul Guildgate 1 Gruul Turf 1 Stampede Surfer 1 Giant Adephage 5 Forest
Boros Legion 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Boros Legion 1 Plains card
1 Novice Inspector 1 Fresh-Faced Recruit 1 Sunhome Stalwart 1 Roc Charger 1 Parhelion Patrol 1 Ordruun Mentor 1 Integrity // Intervention 1 Mighty Leap 1 Boros Signet 1 Martial Impetus 1 Thriving Heath 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Boros Garrison 1 Aegis of the Legion 1 Finale of Glory 5 Plains
Boros Legion 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Boros Legion 2 Ravnica Booster theme card
1 Frenzied Goblin 1 Utvara Scalper 1 Krenko's Command 1 Firefist Striker 1 Wojek Bodyguard 1 Ordruun Mentor 1 Towering Thunderfist 1 Integrity // Intervention 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Cosmotronic Wave 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Boros Garrison 1 Boros Strike-Captain 1 Firemane Avenger 5 Mountain
Selesnya Conclave 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Selesnya Conclave 1 Plains card
1 Doomed Traveler 1 War Screecher 1 Selesnya Guildmage 1 Seller of Songbirds 1 Sumala Rumblers 1 Urbis Protector 1 Gods Willing 1 Rootborn Defenses 1 Martial Impetus 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Thriving Heath 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Conclave Evangelist 1 Trostani Discordant 5 Plains
Selesnya Conclave 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Selesnya Conclave 2 Forest card
1 Transluminant 1 Vernadi Shieldmate 1 Selesnya Guildmage 1 Yeva's Forcemage 1 Sumala Rumblers 1 Affectionate Indrik 1 Vines of the Recluse 1 Selesnya Signet 1 Band Together 1 Overcome 1 Thriving Grove 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Vernal Sovereign 1 Beast Whisperer 5 Forest
Simic Combine 1 Ravnica Booster theme card  Simic Combine 1 Island card
1 Sage's Row Savant 1 Passwall Adept 1 Scuttling Sentinel 1 Skitter Eel 1 Roaming Ghostlight 1 Helium Squirter 1 Slip Out the Back 1 Rapid Hybridization 1 Simic Signet 1 Psychic Impetus 1 Thriving Isle 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Unruly Krasis 1 Master Biomancer 5 Island
Simic Combine 2 Ravnica Booster theme card  Simic Combine 2 Forest card
1 Sauroform Hybrid 1 Duskshell Crawler 1 Steeple Creeper 1 Scuttling Sentinel 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Battlefront Krushok 1 Scuttlegator 1 Incubation // Incongruity 1 Snakeform 1 Nissa's Judgment 1 Thriving Grove 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Lonis, Genetics Expert 1 Hydroid Krasis 5 Forest

