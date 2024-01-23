Prove you're Ravnica's sharpest detective in a new twist on classic whodunit mystery gaming! Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) brings together Clue and Magic in an exciting new multiplayer experience for fans of both games, arriving February 23.
The Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) box includes eight 20-card Ravnica Boosters themed to each of Ravnica's guilds featuring reprints from past Ravnica sets and new-to-Magic cards. (Check out our Collecting Murders at Karlov Manor article for more Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) details.)
Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) boosters come in ten themes representing the ten distinct guilds of Ravnica, each with two variations for a total of 20 different Ravnica Boosters.
Check out the complete card lists below to see what's in each booster. For even more variety, add your own decks or other ready-to-play packs then reshuffle the Evidence cards for a new case to solve.
So, don your deerstalkers, polish up your hand lenses, and start collecting cards you won't find anywhere else in the ultimate whodunit crossover game: Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) arrives February 23, and each box includes a Clue-inspired shock land Box Topper in traditional foil!
(Editor's note: The card lists below automatically pull the newest printing of each card from our database, including printings that are not in this product. Card lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each booster.)
Preorder Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) at your local game store, online at Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold before its release on February 23.
