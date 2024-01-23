Prove you're Ravnica's sharpest detective in a new twist on classic whodunit mystery gaming! Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) brings together Clue and Magic in an exciting new multiplayer experience for fans of both games, arriving February 23.

The Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) box includes eight 20-card Ravnica Boosters themed to each of Ravnica's guilds featuring reprints from past Ravnica sets and new-to-Magic cards. (Check out our Collecting Murders at Karlov Manor article for more Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) details.)

Aegis of the Legion Afterlife Insurance Amzu, Swarm's Hunger

Boros Strike-Captain Carnage Interpreter Conclave Evangelist

Corporeal Projection Covetous Elegy Dimir Strandcatcher

Ecstatic Electromancer Frenzied Gorespawn Furious Spinesplitter

Herald of Ilharg Incriminating Impetus Lavinia, Foil to Conspiracy

Lonis, Genetics Expert Memory Vampire Ordruun Mentor

Portal Manipulator Resonance Technician Scuttling Sentinel

Sludge Titan Stampede Surfer Sumala Rumblers

Suppressor Skyguard Syndicate Heavy Tribune of Rot

Undercover Butler Unruly Krasis Vernal Sovereign

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) boosters come in ten themes representing the ten distinct guilds of Ravnica, each with two variations for a total of 20 different Ravnica Boosters.

Check out the complete card lists below to see what's in each booster. For even more variety, add your own decks or other ready-to-play packs then reshuffle the Evidence cards for a new case to solve.

So, don your deerstalkers, polish up your hand lenses, and start collecting cards you won't find anywhere else in the ultimate whodunit crossover game: Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) arrives February 23, and each box includes a Clue-inspired shock land Box Topper in traditional foil!

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Ravnica: Cluedo Edition) Booster Card Lists

(Editor's note: The card lists below automatically pull the newest printing of each card from our database, including printings that are not in this product. Card lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each booster.)

1 Law-Rune Enforcer 1 Azorius Arrester 1 War Screecher 1 Trusted Pegasus 1 Portal Manipulator 1 Azorius Justiciar 1 Enforcer Griffin 1 Oust 1 Curse of Chains 1 Rally to Battle 1 Thriving Heath 1 Azorius Guildgate 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Lavinia, Foil to Conspiracy 1 Supreme Verdict 5 Plains

1 Owl Familiar 1 Jeering Homunculus 1 Cloudkin Seer 1 Rescuer Sphinx 1 Portal Manipulator 1 Depose // Deploy 1 Azorius Signet 1 Curse of Chains 1 Turn to Mist 1 Code of Constraint 1 Thriving Isle 1 Azorius Guildgate 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Suppressor Skyguard 1 Lavinia of the Tenth 5 Island

1 Twilight Panther 1 Syndic of Tithes 1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Vizkopa Vampire 1 Angel of Vitality 1 Syndicate Messenger 1 Glorifier of Dusk 1 Deadly Riposte 1 Afterlife Insurance 1 Tandem Tactics 1 Thriving Heath 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Syndicate Heavy 1 Council's Judgment 5 Plains

1 Basilica Screecher 1 Orzhov Guildmage 1 Leering Onlooker 1 Fleshbag Marauder 1 Syndicate Enforcer 1 Orzhov Racketeers 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Afterlife Insurance 1 Murder 1 Parasitic Impetus 1 Thriving Moor 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Covetous Elegy 1 Seraph of the Scales 5 Swamp

1 Erratic Visionary 1 Dimir Guildmage 1 Whisper Agent 1 Undercover Butler 1 Watcher in the Mist 1 Discovery // Dispersal 1 Dimir Signet 1 Dramatic Accusation 1 Forbidden Alchemy 1 Psychic Impetus 1 Thriving Isle 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Memory Vampire 1 Duskmantle Seer 5 Island

1 Roofstalker Wight 1 Masked Blackguard 1 Whisper Agent 1 Undercover Butler 1 Mausoleum Turnkey 1 Tithebearer Giant 1 Discovery // Dispersal 1 Murder 1 Infest 1 Ribbons of Night 1 Thriving Moor 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Dimir Strandcatcher 1 Thief of Sanity 5 Swamp

1 Erratic Visionary 1 Frostburn Weird 1 Ecstatic Electromancer 1 Leapfrog 1 Thunder Drake 1 Consider 1 Repeal 1 Turn to Frog 1 Chemister's Insight 1 Snow Day 1 Thriving Isle 1 Izzet Guildgate 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Resonance Technician 1 Stunt Double 5 Island

1 Fire Urchin 1 Frostburn Weird 1 Spellgorger Weird 1 Ecstatic Electromancer 1 Goblin Wizardry 1 Living Lightning 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Street Spasm 1 Izzet Signet 1 Direct Current 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Izzet Guildgate 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Corporeal Projection 1 Hypersonic Dragon 5 Mountain

1 Footlight Fiend 1 Rakdos Trumpeter 1 Gurmag Swiftwing 1 Daggerclaw Imp 1 Vindictive Vampire 1 Blade Juggler 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Murder 1 Incriminating Impetus 1 Thriving Moor 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Frenzied Gorespawn 1 Spawn of Mayhem 5 Swamp

1 Footlight Fiend 1 Ornery Goblin 1 Rakdos Shred-Freak 1 Deputized Protester 1 Dagger Caster 1 Havoc Jester 1 Coordinated Assault 1 Light Up the Stage 1 Incriminating Impetus 1 Reduce to Ashes 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Carnage Interpreter 1 Rakdos, the Showstopper 5 Mountain

1 Golgari Guildmage 1 Leering Onlooker 1 Gorging Vulture 1 Tribune of Rot 1 Pitiless Gorgon 1 Venomous Hierophant 1 Status // Statue 1 Golgari Signet 1 Corpse Churn 1 Deal Gone Bad 1 Thriving Moor 1 Golgari Guildgate 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Amzu, Swarm's Hunger 1 Deadbridge Chant 5 Swamp

1 Rubblebelt Maverick 1 Kraul Warrior 1 Kraul Harpooner 1 Pitiless Gorgon 1 Tribune of Rot 1 Thrashing Mossdog 1 Status // Statue 1 Wildsize 1 Fungal Rebirth 1 Predatory Impetus 1 Thriving Grove 1 Golgari Guildgate 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Sludge Titan 1 Underrealm Lich 5 Forest

1 Gravel-Hide Goblin 1 Stormblood Berserker 1 Pyrewild Shaman 1 Turret Ogre 1 Furious Spinesplitter 1 Chainwhip Cyclops 1 Ripscale Predator 1 Gruul Signet 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Firespout 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Gruul Guildgate 1 Gruul Turf 1 Herald of Ilharg 1 Clan Defiance 5 Mountain

1 Territorial Boar 1 Kronch Wrangler 1 Wildwood Patrol 1 Enraged Ceratok 1 Furious Spinesplitter 1 Challenger Troll 1 Gift of Strength 1 Pit Fight 1 Band Together 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Thriving Grove 1 Gruul Guildgate 1 Gruul Turf 1 Stampede Surfer 1 Giant Adephage 5 Forest

1 Novice Inspector 1 Fresh-Faced Recruit 1 Sunhome Stalwart 1 Roc Charger 1 Parhelion Patrol 1 Ordruun Mentor 1 Integrity // Intervention 1 Mighty Leap 1 Boros Signet 1 Martial Impetus 1 Thriving Heath 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Boros Garrison 1 Aegis of the Legion 1 Finale of Glory 5 Plains

1 Frenzied Goblin 1 Utvara Scalper 1 Krenko's Command 1 Firefist Striker 1 Wojek Bodyguard 1 Ordruun Mentor 1 Towering Thunderfist 1 Integrity // Intervention 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Cosmotronic Wave 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Boros Garrison 1 Boros Strike-Captain 1 Firemane Avenger 5 Mountain

1 Doomed Traveler 1 War Screecher 1 Selesnya Guildmage 1 Seller of Songbirds 1 Sumala Rumblers 1 Urbis Protector 1 Gods Willing 1 Rootborn Defenses 1 Martial Impetus 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Thriving Heath 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Conclave Evangelist 1 Trostani Discordant 5 Plains

1 Transluminant 1 Vernadi Shieldmate 1 Selesnya Guildmage 1 Yeva's Forcemage 1 Sumala Rumblers 1 Affectionate Indrik 1 Vines of the Recluse 1 Selesnya Signet 1 Band Together 1 Overcome 1 Thriving Grove 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Vernal Sovereign 1 Beast Whisperer 5 Forest

1 Sage's Row Savant 1 Passwall Adept 1 Scuttling Sentinel 1 Skitter Eel 1 Roaming Ghostlight 1 Helium Squirter 1 Slip Out the Back 1 Rapid Hybridization 1 Simic Signet 1 Psychic Impetus 1 Thriving Isle 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Unruly Krasis 1 Master Biomancer 5 Island

1 Sauroform Hybrid 1 Duskshell Crawler 1 Steeple Creeper 1 Scuttling Sentinel 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Battlefront Krushok 1 Scuttlegator 1 Incubation // Incongruity 1 Snakeform 1 Nissa's Judgment 1 Thriving Grove 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Lonis, Genetics Expert 1 Hydroid Krasis 5 Forest

