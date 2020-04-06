Images of new cards from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander (2020 Edition) will not show up in the lists below. To see those cards, check out either our Ikoria Card Image Gallery or the Commander (2020 Edition) Card Image Gallery.

Jirina Kudro

Ruthless Regiment

COMMANDER: Jirina Kudro
Planeswalker (1)
1 Nahiri, the Harbinger
Creature (32)
1 Kelsien, the Plague 1 Trynn, Champion of Freedom 1 Silvar, Devourer of the Free 1 Verge Rangers 1 Species Specialist 1 Titan Hunter 1 Fireflux Squad 1 Frontier Warmonger 1 Bounty Agent 1 Dearly Departed 1 Frontline Medic 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Magus of the Disk 1 Odric, Master Tactician 1 Riders of Gavony 1 Thalia's Lieutenant 1 Thraben Doomsayer 1 Disciple of Bolas 1 Xathrid Necromancer 1 Alesha, Who Smiles at Death 1 Captivating Crew 1 Fumiko the Lowblood 1 Magus of the Wheel 1 Titan of Eternal Fire 1 Adriana, Captain of the Guard 1 General's Enforcer 1 Banisher Priest 1 Cavalry Pegasus 1 Devout Chaplain 1 Zulaport Cutthroat 1 Humble Defector 1 Garna, the Bloodflame
Sorcery (5)
1 Citywide Bust 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Increasing Devotion 1 Painful Truths 1 Ambition's Cost
Instant (6)
1 Call the Coppercoats 1 Flawless Maneuver 1 Unexpectedly Absent 1 Crackling Doom 1 Dire Tactics 1 Terminate
Artifact (10)
1 Sanctuary Blade 1 Bonder's Ornament 1 Arcane Signet 1 Boros Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (9)
1 Molten Echoes 1 Outpost Siege 1 Shared Animosity 1 Sanctuary Lockdown 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Martial Impetus 1 Parasitic Impetus 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Vigilante Justice
Land (36)
1 Battlefield Forge 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Spinerock Knoll 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Scoured Barrens 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 4 Mountain 8 Plains 4 Swamp
99 Cards
