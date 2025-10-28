Your favorite benders are on your favorite Magic cards; what's not to love? Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ is a celebration of the original animated series, and we're capturing even more of that elemental excellence in the Avatar: The Last Airbender Superdrop! The drops will hit the Secret Lair storefront like a barrage of bended boulders on November 17, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT, available only at MagicSecretLair.com.

A group of adventurers just tore through town, leaving devastation (and some excellent drawings) in their wake. We'll reveal the rest of the Superdrop soon, but for now, a certain cabbage vendor needs to mourn his lost wares in Secret Lair x Avatar: The Last Airbender | My Cabbages!

Yip yip! Soar into a sky bison's serving of Secret Lair drops when this Superdrop launches on November 17, available only at MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities, so sign up below to be notified when this Superdrop hits the storefront.

Secret Lair x Avatar: The Last Airbender | My Cabbages!

Contents:

1x Chain of Vapor

1x Meltdown

1x Nature's Claim

1x Anguished Unmaking

1x Putrefy

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

On November 17, everything will change when the Avatar: The Last Airbender Superdrop comes to MagicSecretLair.com. These drops are available in limited quantities. Sign up below for release notifications, and we'll let you know when this Superdrop hits the storefront.