Secret Lair Camp Totally Safe Superdrop

Alright, campers! Welcome back for another wonderful stay at Camp Totally Safe: the definitely not ironically named home for your favorite outdoor activities. We've reopened following last year's … unfortunate incident. No need to worry! We've scrubbed down the cabins, dredged the lake, and driven off any reporters with lingering questions. So, meet us by the waterfront after the social for a sweet new collection of Secret Lair drops. You won't want to miss it.

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Electric Entourage

Hatsune Miku is back for the third stop on her Secret Lair tour, and this time she's brought her friends! The digital diva is joined by the rest of the Character Vocal Series in an absolute party of a drop. This ensemble of electric superstars and fan-favorite cards is a can't-miss collaboration!

Art by Naomi Baker, Clint Cearley, Jesper Ejsing, 風間雷太/RAITA KAZAMA, and Livia Prima

Contents:

1x Elspeth Tirel as "Miku, Divine Diva"

1x Jace, Unraveler of Secrets as "KAITO, Mysterious Maestro"

1x Liliana of the Dark Realms as "Luka, the Traveling Sound"

1x Freyalise, Llanowar's Fury as "Miku, Voice of Power"

1x The Royal Scions as "Len and Rin, Harmony Incarnate"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Ghostbusters: The Real Ghostbusters

Mom! Mom! You gotta check out these awesome cards! They've got the REAL GHOSTBUSTERS on 'em! No, Mom, it doesn't matter that it's 1984 and they're for a game that won't even exist for nine years. How do you even know that, anyway? Never mind. All that matters is that I get these cards and another bowl of cereal. The show's about to come back on! Mom!

Art by Tyler Walpole

TM & ©2024 CPT Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contents:

1x Careful Study

1x Living End as "Total Containment Failure"

1x Eladamri's Call as "Answer the Call"

1x Boros Charm as "Ghostbuster's Patch"

1x Unlicensed Hearse as "Ecto-1"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Ghostbusters: Slimer

Oh, no! A non-terminal repeating phantasm, or a Class-Five, full-roaming vapor, is haunting Secret Lair. It's Slimer, the Ghostbusters' sometimes friend, sometimes foe, and always gluttonous green ghost. This mischievous spirit glides and grunts across five ghastly cards, ready to gorge on your opponents across the table and leave a slimy trail of ectoplasm in his wake.

Art by Clint Cearley, Simon Dominic, Bill McConkey, Jason Rainville, and Leonardo Santanna

TM & © 2024 CPII. All Rights Reserved.

Contents:

1x The Mimeoplasm as "Slimer, Voracious Apparition"

1x Trickbind as "Slimed"

1x Windfall as "Slimer's Feast"

1x Incarnation Technique as "Escape Containment"

1x Pernicious Deed

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Chucky

Whelp … we got a new Good Guys doll delivered, and it came with this strange amulet and ancient tome. So, obviously we started reading the tome aloud, and when we turned around, the doll was gone! Weird, right? Now we keep hearing the pitter-patter of small feet echoing all around the Secret Lair … but it's probably nothing. Inspired by the whole experience, we've made five killer cards that are all dolled up with Chucky and absolutely must be possessed. Wanna play?

Art by Domenico Cava, Justine Cruz, Eddie Mendoza, Sean Vo, and Tomasz Zarucki & Thomas Roach

Contents:

1x Reversible Kardur, Doomscourge as "Chucky"

1x Phyrexian Reclamation as "Sorry, Jack ... Chucky's Back"

1x Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire as "Tiffany, Bride of Chucky"

1x Twinflame as "Friends to the End"

1x Genesis Chamber as "Play Pals Factory"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Showcase: Duskmourn ™

The TV in the Secret Lair rumpus room keeps turning on to static, even though we unplugged it … a scrambled voice coming from the speakers is narrating every move we make … and we keep getting fragmented texts begging us not to leave … It all adds up to one thing—the glitched-out Showcase: Duskmourn drop is finally overriding our servers. Best to just accept fate and wait to be sucked into cyberspace for all eternity. At least we'll have some awesomely uncanny cards to keep us company.

Art by Scott Buoncristiano, Alexandre Chaudret, Bastien Grivet, Cacho Rubione, and Ivan Shavrin

Contents:

1x Phyrexian Metamorph

1x Cauldron Familiar

1x Dauthi Voidwalker

1x Magus of the Moon

1x Witch's Oven

1x Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Monstrous Magazines

Only the most grotesque ghouls, bloodthirsty beasts, and famous fiends make it onto the cover of Horrors from Across the Planes—Magic's only periodical celebrating all the creepiest creeps from across the Multiverse. Give your opponents nightmares as you take these macabre monsters from magazine covers to your gaming table.

It's no secret that the haunted halls of Duskmourn can change you, but this particular change wasn't by design. The card Koma, Cosmos Serpent, has a misprint, replacing "each upkeep" with "your upkeep." The Oracle text for the card remains accurate. Please enjoy a $5 discount on this drop—it's on the House.

Art by Ed Repka

Contents:

1x Doom Whisperer

1x Ravenous Chupacabra

1x Koma, Cosmos Serpent

1x Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest

1x Uril, the Miststalker

Pricing:

Non-foil: $24.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $34.99 USD

Featuring: Peach Momoko

Eisner and Ringo Award–winning comic-book artist Peach Momoko brings her iconic and deeply personal illustrative style to Secret Lair across five breathtaking cards. In striking black and white, the first-time Magic artist contrasts light and shadow while combining feminine mystique with madness to create compositions that are chillingly beautiful.

Art by Peach Momoko

Contents:

1x Aetherize

1x Drown in Dreams

1x Psychic Corrosion

1x Visions of Beyond

1x Time Sieve

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Tome of the Astral Sorceress

Look to the stars. Transcend the unknown. Illuminate answers hiding behind the veil of time. With art that feels torn from the pages of a modern spell book, the Tome of the Astral Sorceress drop lets you unlock your potential for celestial divination and glimpse gently into what may be. But take caution, knowing the future might make you change it …

Art by Helvetica Blanc

Contents:

1x Back to Basics

1x Preordain

1x Sphinx of the Second Sun

1x Teferi's Ageless Insight

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

We hope you enjoy your stay at Camp Totally Safe when the Superdrop launches on September 30, 2024. Until then, keep up to date on all the latest that Secret Lair has to offer at MagicSecretLair.com.