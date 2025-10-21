Your favorite artists and your favorite cards are teaming up for something alphabetically awesome—and it spells excitement for Secret Lair fans. It also spells "Secret Lair Countdown Kit: An Encyclopedia of Magic," an A-to-Z compendium of cards where legends meet letters. Start a countdown for when this releases on November 3, 2025, available only on MagicSecretLair.com.

An Encyclopedia of Magic features 26 individually wrapped cards—one for each letter of the alphabet. The ABCs have never been this fun! We'll share the complete card list in the future. For now, here are some more details on this especially orthographic celebration.

Secret Lair Countdown Kit: An Encyclopedia of Magic Details

Secret Lair Countdown Kit:

An Encyclopedia of Magic

Price:

$199.99 USD

Each copy of An Encyclopedia of Magic contains 26 individually wrapped foil Magic cards. Open them all at once or savor the anticipation. Either way, you'll find one card for each letter of the alphabet. Along the way, you might find foil cards—or, on rare occasion, Halo foil cards. Featuring a different artist on every card—some of who are bringing their talents to Magic for the very first time—there's something for everyone inside An Encyclopedia of Magic. It's everything you love about Magic (and letters) in Secret Lair style.

We'll spell it out for you: The Secret Lair Countdown Kit: An Encyclopedia of Magic releases on November 3, 2025, only on MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities. You can sign up below to be notified when this hits the storefront, as well as when we announce new Secret Lair releases.