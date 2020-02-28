On March 12, Magic: The Gathering Arena will be updating Historic with 25 new cards to add to players' arsenals—and Secret Lair is going to get in on some of the action.

Want to view the full announcement made this morning? Click here!

Among those 25 new cards, players will discover a powerful two-drop in Thalia, Guardian of Thraben—a card that has befuddled opponents in nearly every Magic format, digitally and in paper. On the same day that Thalia joins Historic, players can order a special Secret Lair Drop Series set of four Thalia, Guardian of Thraben featuring four new depictions of the popular legend with Thalia: Beyond the Helvault. It's a celebration of paper and MTG Arena players that unites us all in our hatred of opponents who mess with our stuff.

But what's this we said about 25 new cards for Historic? Well . . .

Historic Anthology II

On March 12, MTG Arena is releasing its second Anthology of new cards going straight into the Historic format, alongside the return of Historic Ranked and Traditional Historic Ranked queues. Both queues will kick off March 12 and run until April 16.

The State of the Game on March 5 will have more information, but you can read about the new cards here or just glance down about half an inch:

All 25 cards will be craftable via Wildcards or you can purchase a playset (four copies of each card) for either 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold.

Thalia: Beyond the Helvault

Just like previous Secret Lair drops, Thalia: Beyond the Helvault will be available for 24 hours only at secretlair.wizards.com. This sale starts at 9 a.m. PT on March 12, and you can pick up your copy of Thalia: Beyond the Helvault for $29.99. Limit of 15 per customer.

Here's what you'll get with each copy of Thalia: Beyond the Helvault—

Four premium foil copies of Thalia, Guardian of Thraben, each with different art and flavor text

One code for MTG Arena that redeems for a digital sleeve featuring Thalia: Beyond the Helvault art and four cardstyles—one for each Secret Lair version of Thalia—for Thalia, Guardian of Thraben. These aren't copies of the card—those come in the bundle or through crafting—but they do make the copies of Thalia you own into something special. **

**[MTG Arena Redemption] is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Thalia: Beyond the Helvault is being published in English and features new artistic interpretations of Thraben's brave guardian by Johannes Voss and Magali Villeneuve, each depicting the character at a different pivotal moment in her life.

They look a little something like this:

When you purchase the Thalia: Beyond the Helvault drop, you'll get a follow-up email that will confirm your purchase. Your code will be made available once your item is on hand and ready to begin its shipping process.

Shipping

Similar to other Secret Lair drops, we want to make sure you can get this drop if you want it. Purchase in the 24-hour window, and you're guaranteed to join forces with this powerful woman.

Just like last time, orders will ship as soon as inventory is available. The earlier you order, the faster your package will likely arrive. We're aiming to have all orders arrive within 6–10 weeks, with some arriving at your door right away.

We can ship to the following countries:

Austria

Australia

Argentina*

Belgium

Canada

China*

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong*

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan*

Luxembourg

Macao*

Malta

Mexico*

Netherlands

New Zealand*

Norway*

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea*

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland*

Taiwan*

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam*

*Customers in these countries may have to pay customs/duty fees upon arrival.

For more on Secret Lair drops, watch this space, sign up to be notified on the newest drops at secretlair.wizards.com, and follow @MTGSecretLair for the next installment of the Secret Lair Drop Series.