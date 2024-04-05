We're celebrating that special time of year when half the day is foil and half the day is non-foil with Secret Lair Equinox Superdrop 2024! Below, you'll find drops simply blooming with spectacular art, unique treatments, and even post nuclear delights exclusive to this Secret Lair superdrop.

Plus, you get free shipping on orders over $99, and with the purchase of select bundles available on MagicSecretLair.com, you get one rainbow foil Ignoble Hierarch promo (terms and conditions apply).

Ignoble Hierarch (Rainbow Foil Promo)

Individual drops and bundles are available through MagicSecretLair.com for preorder beginning April 8 at 9 a.m. PT until April 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Secret Lair x Fallout: Vault Boy

Grand Arbiter Augustin IV

as "Vault Boy, Cap Collector" Sphere of Resistance

Trinisphere Winter Orb

Have no fear, Vault Boy is here! Vault-Tec's optimistic mascot reminds us that Hard Work Is Happy Work across four iconic cards with new art by AKQA. Just keep 'em safe from mole rats, and always remember, you can't spell "radioactive" without "rad"!

Contents:

1x Grand Arbiter Augustin IV as "Vault Boy, Cap Collector"

1x Sphere of Resistance

1x Trinisphere

1x Winter Orb

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Fallout: Points of Interest

Bojuka Bog Command Beacon Fabled Passage

Reflecting Pool Reliquary Tower

It looks like the wastelands aren't so barren after all. Take a tour of some must-see points of interest inspired by Fallout with breathtaking, scenic art by AKQA. Exploring these enchanting, exotic, and slightly irradiated locales will surely satisfy your wanderlust.

Contents:

1x Bojuka Bog

1x Command Beacon

1x Fabled Passage

1x Reflecting Pool

1x Reliquary Tower

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair X Fallout: S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

Steelshaper's Gift Propaganda Elixir of Immortality

Council's Judgment Idyllic Tutor

Anger Lightning Bolt

The revolutionary attribute system of Fallout® truly is something S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Each of these seven cards represents one of the seven Fallout attributes (Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck) and features awesome Fallout-inspired art by Desmuncubic.

Contents:

1x Steelshaper's Gift

1x Propaganda

1x Elixir of Immortality

1x Council's Judgment

1x Idyllic Tutor

1x Anger

1x Lightning Bolt

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Phoebe Wahl

Swords to Plowshares Faerie Artisans Dockside Chef

Alela, Artful Provocateur Door of Destinies

Award-winning illustrator and children's book author Phoebe Wahl offers us a glimpse into the simple pleasures of pastoral life with scenes of friendly faerie folk passing their idyllic days in comfort and belonging. Each card tells its own story—and we want to hear them all.

Contents:

1x Swords to Plowshares

1x Faerie Artisans

1x Dockside Chef

1x Alela, Artful Provocateur

1x Door of Destinies

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Diabolical Dioramas

Gravebreaker Lamia Aura Shards

Fiend Artisan Karador, Ghost Chieftain

Enter a quirky cabinet of curios where creepy cuties and sinister sweeties invite you into their world of dark fancy. Like something you'd find in a museum of the macabre, each whimsical photo-illustration on these cards was built as a diorama and captured by artist Laura Plansker.

Contents:

1x Gravebreaker Lamia

1x Aura Shards

1x Fiend Artisan

1x Karador, Ghost Chieftain

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Artist Series: Rovina Cai

Inalla, Archmage Ritualist Aether Vial

Arcane Signet Sword of the Animist

Illustrator Rovina Cai brings her haunting and poetic vision back to Magic for an Artist Series drop unlike any we've ever seen. Inspired by the mystic symbolism of tarot cards, Rovina's ethereal art casts a charming spell on any who sees it. Good fortune is sure to follow those lucky enough to acquire this drop.

Contents:

1x Inalla, Archmage Ritualist

1x Aether Vial

1x Arcane Signet

1x Sword of the Animist

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

