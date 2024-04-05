Secret Lair Equinox Superdrop 2024
We're celebrating that special time of year when half the day is foil and half the day is non-foil with Secret Lair Equinox Superdrop 2024! Below, you'll find drops simply blooming with spectacular art, unique treatments, and even post nuclear delights exclusive to this Secret Lair superdrop.
Plus, you get free shipping on orders over $99, and with the purchase of select bundles available on MagicSecretLair.com, you get one rainbow foil Ignoble Hierarch promo (terms and conditions apply).
Individual drops and bundles are available through MagicSecretLair.com for preorder beginning April 8 at 9 a.m. PT until April 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Secret Lair x Fallout: Vault Boy
Have no fear, Vault Boy is here! Vault-Tec's optimistic mascot reminds us that Hard Work Is Happy Work across four iconic cards with new art by AKQA. Just keep 'em safe from mole rats, and always remember, you can't spell "radioactive" without "rad"!
Contents:
- 1x Grand Arbiter Augustin IV as "Vault Boy, Cap Collector"
- 1x Sphere of Resistance
- 1x Trinisphere
- 1x Winter Orb
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Fallout: Points of Interest
It looks like the wastelands aren't so barren after all. Take a tour of some must-see points of interest inspired by Fallout with breathtaking, scenic art by AKQA. Exploring these enchanting, exotic, and slightly irradiated locales will surely satisfy your wanderlust.
Contents:
- 1x Bojuka Bog
- 1x Command Beacon
- 1x Fabled Passage
- 1x Reflecting Pool
- 1x Reliquary Tower
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair X Fallout: S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
The revolutionary attribute system of Fallout® truly is something S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Each of these seven cards represents one of the seven Fallout attributes (Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck) and features awesome Fallout-inspired art by Desmuncubic.
Contents:
- 1x Steelshaper's Gift
- 1x Propaganda
- 1x Elixir of Immortality
- 1x Council's Judgment
- 1x Idyllic Tutor
- 1x Anger
- 1x Lightning Bolt
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Featuring: Phoebe Wahl
Award-winning illustrator and children's book author Phoebe Wahl offers us a glimpse into the simple pleasures of pastoral life with scenes of friendly faerie folk passing their idyllic days in comfort and belonging. Each card tells its own story—and we want to hear them all.
Contents:
- 1x Swords to Plowshares
- 1x Faerie Artisans
- 1x Dockside Chef
- 1x Alela, Artful Provocateur
- 1x Door of Destinies
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Diabolical Dioramas
Enter a quirky cabinet of curios where creepy cuties and sinister sweeties invite you into their world of dark fancy. Like something you'd find in a museum of the macabre, each whimsical photo-illustration on these cards was built as a diorama and captured by artist Laura Plansker.
Contents:
- 1x Gravebreaker Lamia
- 1x Aura Shards
- 1x Fiend Artisan
- 1x Karador, Ghost Chieftain
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Artist Series: Rovina Cai
Illustrator Rovina Cai brings her haunting and poetic vision back to Magic for an Artist Series drop unlike any we've ever seen. Inspired by the mystic symbolism of tarot cards, Rovina's ethereal art casts a charming spell on any who sees it. Good fortune is sure to follow those lucky enough to acquire this drop.
Contents:
- 1x Inalla, Archmage Ritualist
- 1x Aether Vial
- 1x Arcane Signet
- 1x Sword of the Animist
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Individual drops and bundles are available through MagicSecretLair.com for preorder beginning April 8 at 9 a.m. PT until April 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.