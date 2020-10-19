It's that time of year again! Wizards of the Coast is proud to be raising funds for Extra Life, benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital—and you can help!

As Gavin and Mike discussed today on Good Morning Magic, our goal this year is to raise the bar again and raise more than we ever have through a dedicated Secret Lair drop, Extra Life streams, auctions for uncut sheets, and more. Keep reading to see a recap of the full slate of this year's offerings.

Join us and support children in need!

Secret Lair: Extra Life 2020

The four premium foil alternate-art cards in this Secret Lair drop illustrate the importance of family and children with brand-new art on some of our favorite cards.

Secret Lair: Extra Life 2020 will be available to preorder on secretlair.wizards.com beginning 9 a.m. PT November 6 through 9 a.m. PT November 9. The drop will cost $60, and Wizards of the Coast will donate $30 to Extra Life benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital for each copy of Secret Lair: Extra Life 2020 sold.

Extra Life 2020 Playmats

The art on display in Secret Lair: Extra Life 2020 is truly wonderful, and now you can take it with you wherever you play Magic thanks to these gorgeous playmats by Ultra PRO. And what's better, each playmat also supports the phenomenal work Extra Life does around the world.

These playmats will be available for $21.99 on shop.ultrapro.com for a limited time—the same dates as the Secret Lair: Extra Life 2020 drop, November 6–9. A donation of $16 will be made to Extra Life for each playmat purchased.

Uncut Sheet Auctions

Through eBay for Charity at ebay.com/wotccharity, we'll be auctioning off 20 uncut sheets between October 29 and November 7. These sheets range from German Fifth Edition rares and lands all the way to Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths mythic rare showcase cards—with an extra spicy Mystery Booster Convention Edition sheet to boot!

100% of the profits and fees from these auctions will be donated to Extra Life, so everyone wins!

Streaming Events

Our in-house(s) stream raising money for Extra Life will run November 7 from 6 p.m. PT to midnight. Join us on twitch.tv/Magic for MTG Arena stipulation drafts, a Q&A with Mark Rosewater, Mini MTG Arena Ironroot Chef, and more!

Creator Campaign

Just like last year, we're also challenging our streamer community to see who can raise the most money for Extra Life. Interested streamers can create Extra Life pages and join the Magic super team to compete alone or in teams of up to six. The top eight fundraising teams will gain access to codes for their audience, featuring a special alternate-art card style of Collected Company.

All the Rest

Did you think that was everything? There are more ways to participate coming, as well!

We'll be offering an Extra Life logo sleeve on MTG Arena with the proceeds (less transaction fees) donated to Extra Life, benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital. This sleeve will be available November 6–9.

And finally, we'll have Extra Life logo playmats and apparel available through the MTG Pro Shop.

That's a lot of ways to support Extra Life! We're extremely excited to make this the charity's biggest year ever, and we hope you'll join us in giving back over the coming weeks.