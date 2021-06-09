Today, as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, we revealed an exciting partnership coming soon to Secret Lair—Stranger Things!

Yes, that's the Secret Lair Universes Beyond drop hinted at in Monday's feature on changes coming to these kinds of drops. Check it out if you haven't already.

Art by: Jenn Ravenna Tran

If you're hungry for more information, check out today's episode of Good Morning Magic with Gavin Verhey for a bit more on what's coming and the changes we've made to Secret Lair Universes Beyond.