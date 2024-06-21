Secret Lair Summer Superdrop 2024

It's the Summer Superdrop 2024, the hottest card festival of the season, and it's scorching with an incredible line-up of indie darling cards, up-and-coming cards, surprise guest cards, and of course, awesome superstar cards!

Plus, get free shipping on single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

Secret Lair sizzles this summer, but only for a short time, so don't let the season and these individual drops and bundles slip away. They're only available from MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities beginning Monday, June 24, at 9 a.m. PT and ending on Sunday, July 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT—or earlier if supplies run out!

Secret Lair x Assassin's Creed: Da Vinci's Designs

One of history's most accomplished polymaths, Leonardo da Vinci, was an inventor, painter, sculptor, and known accomplice to master assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze. For decades, da Vinci's designs helped Ezio and the Assassin Brotherhood resist the Templar Order across Renaissance Italy. Featuring diagrams of da Vinci's most ingenious devices, these invaluable inventions are still a staple in every assassin's arsenal.

Art by Miklós Ligeti

Contents:

1x Blade of Selves

1x Conqueror's Flail

1x Darksteel Plate

1x Death Render

1x Whispersilk Cloak

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Assassin's Creed: Lethal Legends

For millennia, heroes have risen from the ranks of the noble Assassin Brotherhood to wage a silent war against the oppressive Templar Order. These masters of stealth and subterfuge have battled across history and the continents to preserve freedom in the face of tyranny. Eivor, Altaïr, Amunet, Basim, and Edward are among the most famous and deadly of those lethal legends.

Art by Narendra Bintara Adi, Clint and Diana Cearley, Zezhou Chen, Fajareka Setiawan, and Dan Watson

Contents:

1x Najeela, the Blade-Blossom as Eivor, Raven Clan Champion

1x Kelsien, the Plague as Altaïr, Brotherhood Mentor

1x Queen Marchesa as Amunet, Tyrants' End

1x Ramses, Assassin Lord as Basim, Master Assassin

1x Admiral Beckett Brass as Edward, Jackdaw Captain

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation

The world-famous virtual diva has returned for her second stop on her Secret Lair tour! In this electrifying drop, Hatsune Miku can be seen across six amazing cards that showcase the power of music—especially its power to bring us together. Don't miss your opportunity to get a front-row seat to see the digital sensation perform at your game table.

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation is also available in Japanese.

Learn more about Hatsune Miku's Secret Lair tour here:

Art by Narendra Bintara Adi, Billy Christian, 加藤綾華 Aya Kato, Kekai Kotaki, п猫Ｒ PE-nekoR, and Leonardo Santanna

Contents:

1x Diabolic Tutor

1x Chord of Calling

1x Child of Alara as Miku, Child of Song

1x Song of Creation

1x Sol Ring

1x Thespian's Stage

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Prints of Darkness

True aristocrats enjoy two things above all else: collecting beautiful works of art and ritual sacrifice in the pursuit of absolute power—and with this drop, they don't have to choose. Cunningly crafted following the ancient rites of linocut printmaking, Kathleen Neeley's playfully sinister art begs you to sacrifice everything except your sense of taste.



Art by Kathleen Neeley



Contents:

1x Dictate of Erebos

1x Fecundity

1x Mayhem Devil

1x Moldervine Reclamation

1x Prossh, Skyraider of Kher

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Not a Wolf

ATTN: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS ACTION ITEM: NEW CARDS NOW AVAILABLE WITH NORMAL HUMANS PERFORMING NORMAL HUMAN ACTIVITES. HOLD THEM AND MANIPULATE THEM WITH YOUR OPPOSABLE THUMBS. THESE CARDS ARE A VALUE-ADD AND WILL STREAMLINE YOUR DECK AND MOVE THE NEEDLE AND RAISE THE BAR AND WIN-WIN SOLUTION AND THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX AND GAME CHANGER AND TOUCH BASE. KPI'S INCLUDE MEN THAT DON'T TURN INTO WOLVES. SYNERGY. ORDER THESE DELIVERABLES AND THEY WILL BE DELIVERED TO YOU. IF YOU EXPERIENCE ANY PAIN POINTS, FIRMLY APPLY PRESSURE TO THE WOUND WITH A CLEAN CLOTH. P.S. ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATE: MAN NOW REPORTS TO WOLF. CONGRATULATE WOLF BY LAYING DOWN AND EXPOSING YOUR NECK AND BELLY. THAT IS ALL. ART BY ZOLTAN BOROS, SAGE COFFEY, MIRANDA MEEKS, GREG STAPLES, JOHANNES VOSS, AND KEV WALKER

Contents:

1x Avabruck Caretaker // Hollowhenge Huntmaster

1x Beastmaster Ascension

1x Howl of the Night Pack

1x Second Harvest

1x Tovolar, Dire Overlord as NOT A WOLF // Tovolar, the Midnight Scourge as KING OF WOLVES

1x Wolf Regular Human Guy Token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Julie Bell

Acclaimed fine artist Julie Bell brings her mastery of fantastic realism to five captivating cards, including a stunning Coat of Arms, in this Secret Lair drop. Since breaking onto the scene in the early 1990's, Julie's work has earned some of the most prestigious awards in fantasy art, including multiple Chesley Awards, and in 2013 she was given the Art Renewal Center's "Living Master" title. Now she adds Magic: The Gathering to her illustrious portfolio.

Limited quantities of the Featuring: Julie Bell drop will also be available on D&D Beyond Marketplace.

Contents:

1x Soul Warden

1x Shivan Dragon

1x Elves of Deep Shadow

1x Good-Fortune Unicorn

1x Coat of Arms

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Individual drops and bundles are available through MagicSecretLair.com for purchase starting Monday, June 24, at 9 a.m. PT until Sunday, July 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last.