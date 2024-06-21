Secret Lair Summer Superdrop 2024
It's the Summer Superdrop 2024, the hottest card festival of the season, and it's scorching with an incredible line-up of indie darling cards, up-and-coming cards, surprise guest cards, and of course, awesome superstar cards!
Secret Lair x Assassin's Creed: Da Vinci's Designs
One of history's most accomplished polymaths, Leonardo da Vinci, was an inventor, painter, sculptor, and known accomplice to master assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze. For decades, da Vinci's designs helped Ezio and the Assassin Brotherhood resist the Templar Order across Renaissance Italy. Featuring diagrams of da Vinci's most ingenious devices, these invaluable inventions are still a staple in every assassin's arsenal.
Art by Miklós Ligeti
Contents:
- 1x Blade of Selves
- 1x Conqueror's Flail
- 1x Darksteel Plate
- 1x Death Render
- 1x Whispersilk Cloak
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Assassin's Creed: Lethal Legends
For millennia, heroes have risen from the ranks of the noble Assassin Brotherhood to wage a silent war against the oppressive Templar Order. These masters of stealth and subterfuge have battled across history and the continents to preserve freedom in the face of tyranny. Eivor, Altaïr, Amunet, Basim, and Edward are among the most famous and deadly of those lethal legends.
Art by Narendra Bintara Adi, Clint and Diana Cearley, Zezhou Chen, Fajareka Setiawan, and Dan Watson
Contents:
- 1x Najeela, the Blade-Blossom as Eivor, Raven Clan Champion
- 1x Kelsien, the Plague as Altaïr, Brotherhood Mentor
- 1x Queen Marchesa as Amunet, Tyrants' End
- 1x Ramses, Assassin Lord as Basim, Master Assassin
- 1x Admiral Beckett Brass as Edward, Jackdaw Captain
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation
The world-famous virtual diva has returned for her second stop on her Secret Lair tour! In this electrifying drop, Hatsune Miku can be seen across six amazing cards that showcase the power of music—especially its power to bring us together. Don't miss your opportunity to get a front-row seat to see the digital sensation perform at your game table.
Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Digital Sensation is also available in Japanese.
Learn more about Hatsune Miku's Secret Lair tour here:
Art by Narendra Bintara Adi, Billy Christian, 加藤綾華 Aya Kato, Kekai Kotaki, п猫Ｒ PE-nekoR, and Leonardo Santanna
Contents:
- 1x Diabolic Tutor
- 1x Chord of Calling
- 1x Child of Alara as Miku, Child of Song
- 1x Song of Creation
- 1x Sol Ring
- 1x Thespian's Stage
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Prints of Darkness
True aristocrats enjoy two things above all else: collecting beautiful works of art and ritual sacrifice in the pursuit of absolute power—and with this drop, they don't have to choose. Cunningly crafted following the ancient rites of linocut printmaking, Kathleen Neeley's playfully sinister art begs you to sacrifice everything except your sense of taste.
Art by Kathleen Neeley
Contents:
- 1x Dictate of Erebos
- 1x Fecundity
- 1x Mayhem Devil
- 1x Moldervine Reclamation
- 1x Prossh, Skyraider of Kher
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Featuring: Not a Wolf
ATTN: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
ACTION ITEM: NEW CARDS NOW AVAILABLE WITH NORMAL HUMANS PERFORMING NORMAL HUMAN ACTIVITES. HOLD THEM AND MANIPULATE THEM WITH YOUR OPPOSABLE THUMBS.
THESE CARDS ARE A VALUE-ADD AND WILL STREAMLINE YOUR DECK AND MOVE THE NEEDLE AND RAISE THE BAR AND WIN-WIN SOLUTION AND THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX AND GAME CHANGER AND TOUCH BASE. KPI'S INCLUDE MEN THAT DON'T TURN INTO WOLVES.
SYNERGY.
ORDER THESE DELIVERABLES AND THEY WILL BE DELIVERED TO YOU. IF YOU EXPERIENCE ANY PAIN POINTS, FIRMLY APPLY PRESSURE TO THE WOUND WITH A CLEAN CLOTH.
P.S. ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATE: MAN NOW REPORTS TO WOLF. CONGRATULATE WOLF BY LAYING DOWN AND EXPOSING YOUR NECK AND BELLY. THAT IS ALL.
ART BY ZOLTAN BOROS, SAGE COFFEY, MIRANDA MEEKS, GREG STAPLES, JOHANNES VOSS, AND KEV WALKER
Contents:
- 1x Avabruck Caretaker // Hollowhenge Huntmaster
- 1x Beastmaster Ascension
- 1x Howl of the Night Pack
- 1x Second Harvest
- 1x Tovolar, Dire Overlord as NOT A WOLF // Tovolar, the Midnight Scourge as KING OF WOLVES
- 1x Wolf Regular Human Guy Token
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Featuring: Julie Bell
Acclaimed fine artist Julie Bell brings her mastery of fantastic realism to five captivating cards, including a stunning Coat of Arms, in this Secret Lair drop. Since breaking onto the scene in the early 1990's, Julie's work has earned some of the most prestigious awards in fantasy art, including multiple Chesley Awards, and in 2013 she was given the Art Renewal Center's "Living Master" title. Now she adds Magic: The Gathering to her illustrious portfolio.
Limited quantities of the Featuring: Julie Bell drop will also be available on D&D Beyond Marketplace.
Contents:
- 1x Soul Warden
- 1x Shivan Dragon
- 1x Elves of Deep Shadow
- 1x Good-Fortune Unicorn
- 1x Coat of Arms
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
