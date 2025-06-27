Sonic and all his friends (and some enemies) are coming to Magic: The Gathering with Secret Lair's Sonic Superdrop. The super-speedy hedgehog has captivated fans for decades. Now, he's racing from Green Hill Zone to your Magic decks in three brand-new Secret Lair drops. Featuring iconic items, adorable artwork, and new-to-Magic cards, this Superdrop has it all.

The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop includes seven new-to-Magic cards. These cards are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Non-foil versions of this drop will be speeding into WPN game stores for purchase on August 21.

All orders over $100 will receive free shipping. Terms and conditions may apply to these promotions, so see MagicSecretLair.com for details.

Sonic is his name, speed is his game, and he's bringing that energy to Magic! The Sonic Superdrop goes on sale on July 14, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST. These drops are only available at MagicSecretLair.com and are available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we will clean up the storefront from time to time.

Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes

Heroes. Villains. One drop to settle the score.

Seven brand-new cards bring Sonic , Shadow , Dr. Eggman , and the crew to Magic: The Gathering for the first time.

From the speed of Sonic to the nefarious chaos of Dr. Eggman, this drop delivers classic characters, explosive plays, and legendary speed. And once it's gone—it's gone.

Art by Evan Stanley, John Thacker, Tracy Yardley, Nathalie Fourdraine, and Tyler Walpole

Contents:

1x Super State

1x Knuckles the Echidna

1x Amy Rose

1x Dr. Eggman

1x Miles "Tails" Prower

1x Shadow the Hedgehog

1x Sonic the Hedgehog

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear

If you're going to be a hero, you gotta dress for the job! Sneakers! Gloves! Hammers?

Pair them up with the Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop for style and substance.

Lightning Greaves or Swiftfoot Boots ? Sonic or Shadow? No time to think! Get in. Gear up. Gotta go fast.

Art by Jack Teagle, Evan Stanley, Mike Burns, Sylvain Sarrailh, Tyler Walpole, Tracy Yardley, and Caleb Meurer

Contents:

1x The Reaver Cleaver as "Knuckles's Gloves"

1x Swiftfoot Boots as "Air Shoes"

1x Myr Battlesphere as "Egg Hammer"

1x Hammer of Nazahan as "Piko Piko Hammer"

1x Lightning Greaves as "Power Sneakers"

1x Weatherlight as "Tornado, Sonic's Biplane"

1x Myr token as "Egg Pawn"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure

Classic Magic spells, classic Sonic attitude.

Grab Sol Ring and other Magic staples—each one featuring a different member of Team Sonic.

Card art that explodes with speed and style—we would hang it on a wall, sleeve it up, and win with it gracefully.

Art by Tracy Yardley, Mike Burns, Evan Stanley, Nathalie Fourdraine, and John Thacker

Contents:

1x Generous Gift

1x Open the Armory

1x Fabricate

1x Deadly Dispute

1x Unexpected Windfall

1x Sol Ring

1x Treasure token

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

We'd love to stick around, but we gotta go fast. Secret Lair's Sonic Superdrop is coming soon! All these drops will be available at MagicSecretLair.com starting on July 14, 2025. The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop will be available at WPN stores on August 21 in non-foil. Get ready to build a deck that's faster than the speed of sound!

©SEGA