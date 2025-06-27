Secret Lair: The Sonic Superdrop
Sonic and all his friends (and some enemies) are coming to Magic: The Gathering with Secret Lair's Sonic Superdrop. The super-speedy hedgehog has captivated fans for decades. Now, he's racing from Green Hill Zone to your Magic decks in three brand-new Secret Lair drops. Featuring iconic items, adorable artwork, and new-to-Magic cards, this Superdrop has it all.
The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop includes seven new-to-Magic cards. These cards are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Non-foil versions of this drop will be speeding into WPN game stores for purchase on August 21.
Sonic is his name, speed is his game, and he's bringing that energy to Magic! The Sonic Superdrop goes on sale on July 14, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST. These drops are only available at MagicSecretLair.com and are available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we will clean up the storefront from time to time.
Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes
Heroes. Villains. One drop to settle the score.
Seven brand-new cards bring
From the speed of Sonic to the nefarious chaos of Dr. Eggman, this drop delivers classic characters, explosive plays, and legendary speed. And once it's gone—it's gone.
Art by Evan Stanley, John Thacker, Tracy Yardley, Nathalie Fourdraine, and Tyler Walpole
Contents:
- 1x Super State
- 1x Knuckles the Echidna
- 1x Amy Rose
- 1x Dr. Eggman
- 1x Miles "Tails" Prower
- 1x Shadow the Hedgehog
- 1x Sonic the Hedgehog
Price:
- Non-foil: $39.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD
Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear
If you're going to be a hero, you gotta dress for the job! Sneakers! Gloves! Hammers?
Pair them up with the Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop for style and substance.
Art by Jack Teagle, Evan Stanley, Mike Burns, Sylvain Sarrailh, Tyler Walpole, Tracy Yardley, and Caleb Meurer
Contents:
- 1x The Reaver Cleaver as "Knuckles's Gloves"
- 1x Swiftfoot Boots as "Air Shoes"
- 1x Myr Battlesphere as "Egg Hammer"
- 1x Hammer of Nazahan as "Piko Piko Hammer"
- 1x Lightning Greaves as "Power Sneakers"
- 1x Weatherlight as "Tornado, Sonic's Biplane"
- 1x Myr token as "Egg Pawn"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure
Classic Magic spells, classic Sonic attitude.
Grab
Card art that explodes with speed and style—we would hang it on a wall, sleeve it up, and win with it gracefully.
Art by Tracy Yardley, Mike Burns, Evan Stanley, Nathalie Fourdraine, and John Thacker
Contents:
- 1x Generous Gift
- 1x Open the Armory
- 1x Fabricate
- 1x Deadly Dispute
- 1x Unexpected Windfall
- 1x Sol Ring
- 1x Treasure token
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
We'd love to stick around, but we gotta go fast. Secret Lair's Sonic Superdrop is coming soon! All these drops will be available at MagicSecretLair.com starting on July 14, 2025. The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop will be available at WPN stores on August 21 in non-foil. Get ready to build a deck that's faster than the speed of sound!
©SEGA