We want to take a moment to share some information on Secret Lair manufacturing delays that are, unfortunately, not behind us yet.

First and foremost, we know many of you are still waiting much longer than expected for some drops.

There have been several delays lately, and delays can turn excitement into something negative pretty quickly. In particular, the Rad Superdrop and Roll for Initiative Superdrop have been delayed in the United States, and we've seen delays in Europe across the board for many (non-Dandân) drops.

While we wish we had better news today, the reality is that some delays persist. We've identified the root cause, and we're working with our manufacturing partners to move things forward as quickly and responsibly as we can. We expect the next few sales may face some delays as well. To compensate, we have shifted our upcoming (unannounced) sales calendar back a bit to adjust the time between the next few sales and shipping to help unclog some of the logjam. But even so, we're still prepared to see some (likely shorter but still real) delays.

We're telling you this now to set expectations since we believe it's important to be clear that we're not out of the proverbial woods yet and want to provide an update, even when that update is simply: we hear you; we're still working on it.

Some Good News

That said, we do want to share that the highly anticipated Chaos Vault: Dandân Deck is not among the delays. If you haven't received yours yet, expect it soon.

We're also pretty happy with the improvements to the queue times for that Chaos Vault sale. We know queues have historically been a pain point, and while there's still room to grow, our goal is to make that process more predictable, more transparent, and less stressful overall. If your experience there felt better than in the past, that's not an accident, and it's something we're actively trying to build on.

Want a Refresher on How Secret Lair Works?

If you'd like more context around how Secret Lair operates, including how decisions are made and what goes into bringing these drops to life, we'd encourage you to check out the recent Drive to Work podcast episode and the recent WeeklyMTG episode where Senior Director Lindsey Bartell speaks more to production, timelines, and various business decisions.

These offer a great overview if you're looking for a deeper understanding of the process or just want to hear directly from the team.

Thank You for Your Patience and Your Candor

As we work through the delays, we will share updates as often as we can, either via email, on our Secret Lair Production and Shipping Status page, DailyMTG, or through the Secret Lair social channels.

In the meantime, please know that we're doing everything we can to keep things moving and to keep improving the Secret Lair experience.

Thank you for sticking with us.