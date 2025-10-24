Usually, when the Secret Lair team posts something on DailyMTG, it's because we've got something cool and fun to show you. Or tell you. Today, unfortunately, we're here to talk about some manufacturing delays that are, well, delaying things.

What's Happening?

Earlier this year, we identified inconsistencies with a raw material component used in our production process. This did not affect product quality or safety, but it did impact our manufacturing schedule. While we've since secured replacement components that have resolved the issue, the fix created a ripple effect across our production schedule. Basically, it caused delays, and we're working hard to get caught up.

What Are Your Options?

If your order includes a delayed item, you've got a few choices:

Sit tight: No action needed. We'll ship your order as soon as it's ready. Modify your order: Want to swap or remove the affected item? Our Customer Support team is here to help. Cancel your order and request a refund: Totally understandable. Reach out, and we'll take care of it.

To modify or cancel your order, please contact our Customer Support team at support.wizards.com.*

We know delays are frustrating, and we appreciate your patience as we work through this. Secret Lair is all about celebrating Magic in bold, beautiful, and often experimental ways, and sometimes that means we hit a few bumps along the way that are beyond our control. But we're committed to transparency, quality, and delivering something truly special.

Thanks for being part of the Secret Lair community.

*Refunds for canceled orders will be processed promptly, in accordance with applicable consumer-protection laws.