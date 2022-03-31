Introducing The Astrology Lands

Secret Lair is showcasing our star signs in 2022 with The Astrology Lands!

We'll make a new astrological drop available to preorder every month at secretlair.wizards.com. Each drop celebrates a specific astrological sign, and we'll release them according to the corresponding calendar month. Once each drop shows up on the site, it'll stick around for the rest of the year. They'll first be available for preorder, then they'll be available to purchase at a later date while supplies last. If we sell out of any The Astrology Lands drops before December 23, 2022, we'll print more to restock, and you'll be able to sign up to be notified when more are available.

Check your star chart and get ready for a year full of astounding basic lands in Secret Lair's The Astrology Lands!

THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: ARIES

The Astrology Lands: Aries is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

5x Full-art Mountain

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're an Aries. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Mountain by Jeanne D'Angelo.

Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!

THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: ARIES BUNDLES

Show your fiery side with these five-set bundles in either non-foil or traditional foil editions of The Astrology Lands: Aries. A full 25-card complement of these scorching basic lands will make your decks glow with the traits of the Aries player: passion, drive, and competitiveness.

NON-FOIL ARIES BUNDLE

FOIL ARIES BUNDLE

The Astrology Lands: Pisces

The Astrology Lands: Pisces is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're a Pisces. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Island by Jeanne D'Angelo.

Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!

THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: AQUARIUS

The Astrology Lands: Aquarius is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're an Aquarius. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Island by Jeanne D'Angelo.

Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!

The Astrology Lands: Capricorn

The Astrology Lands: Capricorn is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're a Capricorn. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Swamp by Jeanne D'Angelo.

Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!

Express your cosmic individuality! Preorder drops at secretlair.wizards.com beginning January 4, 2022. Each month throughout 2022, we will add a new The Astrology Lands drop—so keep your eyes on this space!