Secret Lair Wants to Know: What's Your Sign?
Introducing The Astrology Lands
Secret Lair is showcasing our star signs in 2022 with The Astrology Lands!
We'll make a new astrological drop available to preorder every month at secretlair.wizards.com. Each drop celebrates a specific astrological sign, and we'll release them according to the corresponding calendar month. Once each drop shows up on the site, it'll stick around for the rest of the year. They'll first be available for preorder, then they'll be available to purchase at a later date while supplies last. If we sell out of any The Astrology Lands drops before December 23, 2022, we'll print more to restock, and you'll be able to sign up to be notified when more are available.
Check your star chart and get ready for a year full of astounding basic lands in Secret Lair's The Astrology Lands!
THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: ARIES
The Astrology Lands: Aries is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 5x Full-art Mountain
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're an Aries. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Mountain by Jeanne D'Angelo.
Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!
THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: ARIES BUNDLES
Show your fiery side with these five-set bundles in either non-foil or traditional foil editions of The Astrology Lands: Aries. A full 25-card complement of these scorching basic lands will make your decks glow with the traits of the Aries player: passion, drive, and competitiveness.
NON-FOIL ARIES BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Aries
Pricing:
- $119.99/€139.99*/£119.99*/CN¥988.00/SG$176.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
FOIL ARIES BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Aries Foil Edition
Pricing:
- $159.99/€179.99*/£159.99*/CN¥1,288.00/SG$234.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
The Astrology Lands: Pisces
The Astrology Lands: Pisces is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 5x Full-art Island
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're a Pisces. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Island by Jeanne D'Angelo.
Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!
THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: PISCES BUNDLES
Have your decks perform swimmingly with bundles that include five sets of either non-foil or traditional foil editions of The Astrology Lands: Pisces. A full 25-card complement of these dreamlike lands represents the traits of the Pisces player: imagination, serenity, and artistry.
NON-FOIL PISCES BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Pisces
Pricing:
- $119.99/€139.99*/£119.99*/CN¥988.00/SG$176.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
FOIL PISCES BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Pisces Foil Edition
Pricing:
- $159.99/€179.99*/£159.99*/CN¥1,288.00/SG$234.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: AQUARIUS
The Astrology Lands: Aquarius is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 5x Full-art Island
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're an Aquarius. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Island by Jeanne D'Angelo.
Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!
THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: AQUARIUS BUNDLES
With these bundles, true Aquarians will bring uncompromising individuality to their decks. Each bundle includes five sets of either non-foil or traditional foil editions of The Astrology Lands: Aquarius. Having a full 25-card complement of these unique lands expresses the traits that define the Aquarius player: independence, intelligence, and vision.
NON-FOIL AQUARIUS BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Aquarius
Pricing:
- $119.99/€139.99*/£119.99*/CN¥988.00/SG$176.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
FOIL AQUARIUS BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Aquarius Foil Edition
Pricing:
- $159.99/€179.99*/£159.99*/CN¥1,288.00/SG$234.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
The Astrology Lands: Capricorn
The Astrology Lands: Capricorn is available in traditional foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 5x Full-art Swamp
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88
- Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Celebrate your sign! Be it sun, moon, or rising, let the world know: you're a Capricorn. Each drop contains five copies of an awesome astrological Swamp by Jeanne D'Angelo.
Not your sign? Keep your eyes peeled. We're adding a new basic land representing a new sign every month—and they'll all be available until the end of 2022!
THE ASTROLOGY LANDS: CAPRICORN BUNDLES
Make Capricorn ascendant in your decks with these bundles. Each bundle includes five sets of either non-foil or traditional foil editions of The Astrology Lands: Capricorn. That's a full 25-card complement of these stunning lands that will demonstrate the core traits of Capricorn players: ambition, discipline, and determination.
NON-FOIL CAPRICORN BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Capricorn
Pricing:
- $119.99/€139.99*/£119.99*/CN¥988.00/SG$176.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
FOIL CAPRICORN BUNDLE
Contents:
- 5x The Astrology Lands: Capricorn Foil Edition
Pricing:
- $159.99/€179.99*/£159.99*/CN¥1,288.00/SG$234.88
*Inclusive of local VAT
Express your cosmic individuality! Preorder drops at secretlair.wizards.com beginning January 4, 2022. Each month throughout 2022, we will add a new The Astrology Lands drop—so keep your eyes on this space!