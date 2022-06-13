News / Announcements
Secret Lair x Beadle & Grimm's Here Be Dragons Drop
From Beadle & Grimm's, known for their immersive, bespoke D&D products and as the team that launched the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Platinum and Silver Editions, comes the Secret Lair x Beadle & Grimm's Here Be Dragons limited-edition drop that combines seven epic Dragon cards with a coordinated set of must-have accessories in a presentation sure to surprise!
Contents:
- Seven (7) limited-edition traditional foil Dragon cards featuring classic D&D dragon art, gradually revealed in a fold-out papercraft display
- Metal dragon life counter on a 2.5" diameter base that counts up to 45, nestled in a sleek, foam-fitted tin case
- Deck box with a black dragon scale exterior and a secret surprise that must be discovered by the owner
- Set of 100 Inferno of the Star Mounts–themed card sleeves