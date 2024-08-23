Welcome, fans of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, to a celebration of 50 years of adventure. We're here to honor the iconic history of Dungeons & Dragons, a phenomenon that spawned generations of tabletop roleplaying game fans. The Secret Lair team has put together a timeless Superdrop that features cards and art inspired by five iconic decades of dungeon delving.

Additionally, a limited number of these Secret Lair drops will be available through D&D Beyond Marketplace.

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons ®: Death Is in the Eyes of the Beholder I

Xanathar is the title held by the beholder crime lord that lives in the dungeons under Waterdeep. There have been many called Xanathar—this isn't the first beholder to claim this mantle, nor will it be the last. Witness the brilliance of Xanathar's machinations as it fires its charm ray, sleep ray, slowing ray, petrification ray, and fear ray towards its helpless and hapless foes.

Art by Natalie Andrewson, Ricardo Cavolo, Ricardo Diseño, Doodleskelly, Wojtek Lebski, and Jordan Speer

Contents:

1x Xanathar, Guild Kingpin

1x Bribery as "Beholder's Charm Ray"

1x Stifle as "Beholder's Sleep Ray"

1x Delay as "Beholder's Slowing Ray"

1x Blood Money as "Beholder's Petrification Ray"

1x Drown in the Loch as "Beholder's Fear Ray"

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons ®: Death Is in the Eyes of the Beholder II

Karazikar regards itself as the overlord of all that comes under its many-eyed gaze. And unlike many beholders, Karazikar doesn't live in solitude; rather, it keeps its lair full of servants and dispensable thralls. Wield Karazikar's tyranny against your enemies by casting death ray, enervation ray, paralyzing ray, telekinetic ray, and disintegration ray.

Art by Cabrol, Dan Mumford, Ed Repka, Skinner, Will Sweeney, and Jon Vermilyea

Contents:

1x Foil Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant

1x Foil Snuff Out as "Beholder's Death Ray"

1x Foil Defile as "Beholder's Enervation Ray"

1x Foil Oubliette as "Beholder's Paralyzing Ray"

1x Foil Fling as "Beholder's Telekinetic Ray"

1x Foil Fire Covenant as "Beholder's Disintegration Ray"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons ®: Astarion's Thirst

Yearning a bite of something … forbidden? Disarming, deadly, and desperately devious, Astarion is in hot pursuit of sweet revenge across five cards with alluring new art. Give in to your craving to lurk in the shadows, stalk your prey, and slowly sink your teeth in … into building your next Commander deck. How delicious.

Art by Justyna Dura, Bartek Fedyczak, Nereida, Mila Pesic, and Livia Prima

Contents:

1x Astarion, the Decadent

1x Exquisite Blood

1x Sanguine Bond

1x Anguished Unmaking

1x Mortify

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons ®: Karlach's Rage

Things are heating up with a blazing-hot drop featuring tiefling barbarian, Karlach. Five smoldering cards showcase Karlach raging to repair her heart while retaining her freedom. Construct your next Commander deck with Karlach at the helm and you'll be playing with fire.

Art by Justyna Dura, Bartek Fedyczak, Mila Pesic, Fajareka Setiawan, and Johannes Voss

Contents:

1x Karlach, Fury of Avernus

1x City on Fire

1x Stranglehold

1x Thrill of Possibility

1x Dolmen Gate

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons ®: An Exhibition of Adventure

For 50 years, some of the world's most evocative fantasy art has graced the covers of Dungeons & Dragons tomes, inspiring generations of gamers to imagine themselves in a world suffused with sorcery and danger. In this retrospective drop, we've taken some of our favorite cover art from actual Dungeon & Dragons books and paired those pieces with iconic spells.

Across seven cards, you'll find art from Supplement I: Greyhawk (1975), Players Handbook (1978), the "Red Box" Basic Rules (1983), 2nd Edition Dungeon Master's Guide (1989), 3rd Edition Monster Manual (2000), 4th Edition Dungeon Master's Guide (2008), and 5th Edition Dungeon Master's Guide (2014).

Art by Greg Bell, Jeff Easley, Larry Elmore, Henry G. Higginbotham, Tyler Jacobson, Wayne Reynolds, and Dave Trampier

Contents:

1x Fell the Mighty

1x Faithless Looting

1x Goldspan Dragon

1x Reality Shift

1x Monster Manual

1x Ponder

1x Acererak the Archlich

Pricing: