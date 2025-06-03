Magic: The Gathering and Wizards of the Coast is excited to announce our partnership with the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC). For this partnership, we're releasing a brand-new Secret Lair drop in support of NALAC: Nuestra Magia. We worked with multiple Latinx artists to create illustrations and select cards that were inspired by the many cultures of Latin America.

In the spirit of authenticity and creative immersion, we wanted to do something special with this drop. You'll see alternate names in Spanish and Portuguese on select cards, such as "La abundancia de Yúcahu," or as you might know it, Sylvan Library. Additionally, we'll be selling two different versions of this drop. One is printed with Spanish and Portuguese rules text. The other is printed with English rules text. Both versions of the drop will be available in non-foil and rainbow foil.

Nuestra Magia will be available at MagicSecretLair.com from June 16–July 13. This drop will be printed to demand. Fifty percent (50%) of the product price will be donated to NALAC. For more information on our partnership with NALAC, read on!

Secret Lair Presents: Nuestra Magia

Contents:

1x Tireless Provisioner as "La abuela, siempre generosa"

1x Sylvan Library as "La abundancia de Yúcahu"

1x Ancient Greenwarden as "Pastor da Selva"

1x Expressive Iteration as "La danza del pueblo"

1x Xenagos, God of Revels as "La Madre Tierra"

1x Lightning Greaves as "Chancla Relámpagos"

1x Sol Ring

1x Food token

1x Treasure token

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD*

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD*

*Fifty percent (50%) of the product price will be donated to The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC).

Making Nuestra Magia

Secret Lair's philanthropic drops are concepted, designed, and led by the individuals who identify with the communities these drops support. In partnership with employees from within Wizards and our partners around the globe, we assembled an all-star team of designers, artists, and beyond to make this as stunning of a drop as possible.

This project was led by Art Director Ovidio Cartagena, who worked as the creative lead for Nuestra Magia. You'll recognize Ovidio's work from Magic sets like Phyrexia: All Will Be One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and Duskmourn: House of Horror. We asked Ovidio about his work on Nuestra Magia and he had this to say:

"Putting together the ideas for this set was a very exciting challenge. Anyone who has traveled across Latinoamérica has seen there is a wide range of cultures, accents, and languages that populate several types of landscapes. And so, in choosing the themes for this release, we went for a combination of specific cultural references (Yucahú, O Anhangá) and general themes that can be seen in many cultures (Food token).

"The talent that people have brought to the set has been incredible. A healthy mix of artistic styles, directed by the great Anthony Garzzona, gives audiences a taste of how varied and rich a road trip through the Américas could be. As I went over the art and concepts presented here, I was reminded of my own cultural heritage, and also that of the people I've met from all over the continent, their stories, and their customs.

These cards will get fans inspired and excited to learn about Latinoamérica's cultures and people. To my Latinx friends: I hope that, like me, you see a part of yourselves in these cards; they were made thinking of the struggle that unites us and the beauty that makes us so diverse."

—Ovidio Cartagena, Nuestra Magia Creative Lead

About NALAC