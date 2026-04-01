Choose your college and take command of the battlefield with the five Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks! Each Commander deck features one of the fan-favorite Strixhaven students from our first visit to campus. Pick your favorite field of study and shuffle up for your next game night.

Silverquill Influence

Commander Deck Prismari Artistry

Commander Deck Witherbloom Pestilence

Commander Deck Lorehold Spirit

Commander Deck Quandrix Unlimited

Commander Deck

Each Secrets of Strixhaven Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to- Magic cards

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

You can find each decklist below and browse the rest of this spellbinding set in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery.

Find your place among the students of Strixhaven University with these Commander decks, then head to campus when Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026. Secrets of Strixhaven is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Silverquill Influence

0004_MTGSOS_CommBord: Killian, Decisive Mentor 0009_MTGSOS_CommBord: Scriv, the Obligator

Killian, Decisive Mentor Scriv, the Obligator Eiganjo Dynastorian Forum Filibuster Herald of Amity Changing Loyalty Coercive Impetus Intermediate Chirography Defacing Duskmage Eclipsed Steppe Turbulent Moor Umbral Expanse Fabled Passage Eldrazi Conscription Ajani's Chosen Angelic Destiny Archon of Sun's Grace Armored Skyhunter Combat Calligrapher Eidolon of Countless Battles Firemane Commando Gift of Immortality Kor Spiritdancer Land Tax Mangara, the Diplomat Nils, Discipline Enforcer Pearl-Ear, Imperial Advisor Promise of Loyalty Redemption Arc Shielded by Faith Songbirds' Blessing Sram, Senior Edificer Starfield Mystic Winds of Rath Doomwake Giant Ghoulish Impetus Keen Duelist Anguished Unmaking Breena, the Demagogue Eriette of the Charmed Apple Inkshield Shadrix Silverquill Tomik, Wielder of Law Vanishing Verse Caves of Koilos Desolate Mire Exotic Orchard Fetid Heath Isolated Chapel Shineshadow Snarl Temple of Silence War Room Flickering Ward Fallen Ideal Screams from Within Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Forum of Amity Terramorphic Expanse Chains of Custody Darksteel Mutation Ghostly Prison Martial Impetus Raffine's Guidance Sage's Reverie Secret Rendezvous Sentinel's Eyes Sheltered by Ghosts Spirit Mantle Transcendent Envoy Animate Dead Hateful Eidolon Parasitic Impetus Fracture Killian, Ink Duelist Fellwar Stone Talisman of Hierarchy Arcane Lighthouse Bojuka Bog Path of Ancestry Silverquill Campus Study Hall Sunlit Marsh 8 Plains [5aTYGam3nXFuO3iO56JewA] 8 Swamp [1E9gpJEKMtKwjk9yssrnmO]

Check out all the cards in the Silverquill Influence deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)

Silverquill Influence Tokens

4x Contract // Copy tokens

3x Inkling // Pegasus tokens

3x Inkling // Cat tokens

0003a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Contract Token // Copy Token 0022a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Inkling Token // Pegasus Token 0022a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Inkling Token // Cat Token

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Prismari Artistry

0008_MTGSOS_CommBord: Rootha, Mastering the Moment 0005_MTGSOS_CommBord: Muddle, the Ever-Changing

Rootha, Mastering the Moment Muddle, the Ever-Changing Inspired Skypainter Abstract Performance Dirgur Focusmage Leitmotif Composer Furygale Flocking Prismari Pianist Renegade Bull Coastal Peak Scorched Geyser Turbulent Springs Faerie Mastermind Chain Reaction Determined Iteration Harmonic Prodigy Fabled Passage Archmage Emeritus Brazen Borrower Curiosity Crafter Dig Through Time Replication Technique Rite of Replication Thunderclap Drake Blasphemous Act Chaos Warp Creative Technique Cursed Mirror Dance with Calamity Goldspan Dragon Manaform Hellkite Mirrorwing Dragon Plargg and Nassari Redoubled Stormsinger Rionya, Fire Dancer Rousing Refrain Surge to Victory Twinflame Volcanic Salvo Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer Galazeth Prismari Magma Opus Prismari Command Veyran, Voice of Duality Solemn Simulacrum Cascade Bluffs Exotic Orchard Ferrous Lake Frostboil Snarl Hall of Oracles Restless Spire Shivan Reef Sulfur Falls Temple of Epiphany Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Prismari Charm Spectacle Summit Terramorphic Expanse Aether Gale Arcane Denial Deep Analysis Reality Shift Resculpt Treasure Cruise Abrade Big Score Mana Geyser Storm-Kiln Artist Throes of Chaos Volcanic Torrent Expressive Iteration Rootha, Mercurial Artist Stormcatch Mentor Fellwar Stone Lightning Greaves Talisman of Creativity Molten Tributary Mystic Sanctuary Path of Ancestry Prismari Campus Reliquary Tower Study Hall Temple of the False God 8 Island [1nCxVo6lJAZ5gEOqzXHchv] 7 Mountain [sWYOyQk6DlN1IJA4EYpAN]

Check out all the cards in the Prismari Artistry deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens and helper.)

Prismari Artistry Tokens

3x Elemental // Dragon Illusion tokens

3x Elemental (Haste) // Copy tokens

2x Elemental (1/1) // Phyrexian Myr tokens

1x Elemental (4/4) // Treasure token

1x Elemental (4/4) // Manifest (helper) token

0002a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Elemental Token // Dragon Illusion Token 0019a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (Flying) // Copy Token 0021a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (1/1) // Phyrexian Myr Token 0020a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (4/4) // Treasure Token 0020a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (4/4) // Manifest (Helper)

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Witherbloom Pestilence

0001_MTGSOS_CommBord: Dina, Essence Brewer 0003_MTGSOS_CommBord: Gorma, the Gullet

Dina, Essence Brewer Gorma, the Gullet Merchant of Venom Defiling Daemogoth Ominous Harvest Stensian Sanguinist Feral Appetite Pest Rescuer Ribtruss Roaster Eccentric Pestfinder Immoral Bargain Turbulent Fen Ophiomancer Toxic Deluge Tendershoot Dryad Fabled Passage Blight Mound Bloodghast Final Act Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia Nether Traitor Priest of Forgotten Gods Smothering Abomination Veinwitch Coven Witch of the Moors Woe Strider Yahenni, Undying Partisan Awakening Zone Blossoming Bogbeast Gilded Goose Mycoloth Ohran Frostfang Pest Infestation Trudge Garden Assassin's Trophy Beledros Witherbloom Casualties of War Creakwood Liege Culling Ritual Gyome, Master Chef Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest Wight of the Reliquary Witherbloom Command Exotic Orchard Festering Thicket Grim Backwoods High Market Llanowar Wastes Necroblossom Snarl Temple of Malady Twilight Mire Vernal Fen Viridescent Bog Woodland Cemetery Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Teacher's Pest Witherbloom Charm Terramorphic Expanse Titan's Grave Blood Artist Infernal Grasp Morbid Opportunist Night's Whisper Pawn of Ulamog Plumb the Forbidden Umbral Collar Zealot Viscera Seer Zulaport Cutthroat Cultivate Elvish Mystic Sakura-Tribe Elder Springbloom Druid Deadly Brew Dina, Soul Steeper Moldervine Reclamation Mortality Spear Haywire Mite Bojuka Bog Haunted Mire Path of Ancestry Study Hall Witherbloom Campus 8 Swamp [47HaAiAIYcM30VkuT4vdQy] 8 Forest [t4EzNaWDJsGojkreXwWBP]

Check out all the cards in the Witherbloom Pestilence deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens and helper.)

Witherbloom Pestilence Tokens

3x Pest // Saproling tokens

3x Worm // Eldrazi Spawn tokens

2x Fungus Beast // Goat tokens

1x Snake // Zombie (Decayed) token

1x Food // City's Blessing (helper) token

0023a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Pest Token // Saproling Token 0026a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Worm Token // Eldrazi Spawn Token 0017a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Fungus Beast Token // Goat Token 0011a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Snake Token // Zombie Token (Decayed) 0027a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Food Token // City's Blessing (Helper)

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Lorehold Spirit

0007_MTGSOS_CommBord: Quintorius, History Chaser 0002_MTGSOS_CommBord: Excava, the Risen Past

Quintorius, History Chaser Excava, the Risen Past Lorehold Archivist Augusta, Order Returned Ceaseless Conflict Vanguard of the Restless Advanced Reconstruction Fateful Tempest Naktamun Lorespinner Relic Retriever Spirit of Resilience Turbulent Steppe Moonshaker Cavalry Staff of the Storyteller Wave of Reckoning Fabled Passage Angel of Indemnity Ao, the Dawn Sky Archaeomancer's Map Claim Jumper Drumbellower Guardian of Faith Guardian Scalelord Karmic Guide Monologue Tax Remorseful Cleric Selfless Spirit Serra Paragon Sevinne's Reclamation Skyclave Apparition Sun Titan Tocasia's Welcome Tragic Arrogance White Orchid Phantom Atsushi, the Blazing Sky Conspiracy Theorist Laelia, the Blade Reforged Balefire Liege Hofri Ghostforge Quintorius, Loremaster Venerable Warsinger Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus Currency Converter Battlefield Forge Clifftop Retreat Emeria, the Sky Ruin Exotic Orchard Furycalm Snarl Glittering Massif Lotus Field Radiant Summit Rugged Prairie Sunscorched Divide Temple of Triumph Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Primary Research Seize the Spoils Kirol, History Buff Lorehold Charm Fields of Strife Terramorphic Expanse Kami of Ancient Law Path to Exile Secret Rendezvous Swords to Plowshares Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle Anger Faithless Looting Squee, Goblin Nabob Quintorius, Field Historian Rip Apart Containment Construct Fellwar Stone Millikin Mind Stone Patchwork Banner Perpetual Timepiece Lorehold Campus Mistveil Plains Sacred Peaks Study Hall 11 Plains [7y3Q2VFwuWUnulUnkmO3br] 6 Mountain [27ZWvt6NFd24NOBU71j4Kb]

Check out all the cards in the Lorehold Spirit deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)

Lorehold Spirit Tokens

3x Spirit // Rogue tokens

3x Spirit // Copy tokens

2x Spirit // Illusion tokens

2x Treasure // Phyrexian Germ tokens

0025a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (3/2) // Rogue Token 0025a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (3/2) // Copy Token 0006a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (1/1) // Illusion Germ Token 0012a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Phyrexian Germ Token

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Quandrix Unlimited

0010_MTGSOS_CommBord: Zimone, Infinite Analyst 0006_MTGSOS_CommBord: Primo, the Unbounded

Zimone, Infinite Analyst Primo, the Unbounded Owlin Spiralmancer Expansion Algorithm Nexus Mentality Kinetic Ooze Lattice Library Nev, the Practical Dean Yavimaya Bloomsage Striding Shotcaller Brass Infiniscope Turbulent Wilderness Commander's Insight Ingenious Prodigy Pull from Tomorrow Benevolent Hydra Unbound Flourishing Fabled Passage Curse of the Swine Deekah, Fractal Theorist Entrancing Melody Perplexing Test Stroke of Genius Zimone's Hypothesis Animist's Awakening Forgotten Ancient Fractal Harness Goldvein Hydra Guardian Augmenter Hardened Scales Lifeblood Hydra Mana Bloom Open the Way Ozolith, the Shattered Spire Primal Might Primordial Hydra Silkguard Steelbane Hydra Altered Ego Biomass Mutation Elusive Otter The Goose Mother Hydroid Krasis Oversimplify Quandrix Command Tanazir Quandrix Zimone, All-Questioning Astral Cornucopia Elementalist's Palette Hangarback Walker Stonecoil Serpent Alchemist's Refuge Exotic Orchard Flooded Grove Hinterland Harbor Oran-Rief, the Vastwood Overflowing Basin Rain-Slicked Copse Sodden Verdure Temple of Mystery Vineglimmer Snarl Yavimaya Coast Arcane Signet Sol Ring Command Tower Quandrix Charm Paradox Gardens Terramorphic Expanse Rapid Hybridization Beast Within Kami of Whispered Hopes Nature's Lore Three Visits Tyvar's Stand Decisive Denial Eureka Moment Quandrix Apprentice Troyan, Gutsy Explorer Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy Opal Palace Path of Ancestry Quandrix Campus Reliquary Tower Rogue's Passage Study Hall Tangled Islet Temple of the False God 7 Island [1RO7rkqmPBxy6Q6ME6mcs7] 6 Forest [2fy2Fg66OBg9nHXidsEzsJ]

Check out all the cards in the Quandrix Unlimited deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)

Quandrix Unlimited Tokens

4x Fractal // Boar tokens

2x Fractal // Thopter tokens

2x Fractal // Beast tokens

1x Primo, the Indivisible // Treasure token

1x Food // Frog Lizard token

0005a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Boar Token 0004a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Thopter Token 0004a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Beast Token 0024a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Primo, the Indivisible Token // Treasure Token 0027a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Food Token // Frog Lizard Token

(Back)

Select your two-color college and prepare for the next step of your magical studies! You can see all the revealed cards from Secrets of Strixhaven in the set's card image gallery. Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026. These Commander decks are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.