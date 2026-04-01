Choose your college and take command of the battlefield with the five Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks! Each Commander deck features one of the fan-favorite Strixhaven students from our first visit to campus. Pick your favorite field of study and shuffle up for your next game night.
Silverquill Influence
Commander Deck
Prismari Artistry
Commander Deck
Witherbloom Pestilence
Commander Deck
Lorehold Spirit
Commander Deck
Quandrix Unlimited
Commander Deck
Each Secrets of Strixhaven Commander deck contains the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art
- 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art
- 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to-Magic cards
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
You can find each decklist below and browse the rest of this spellbinding set in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery.
Find your place among the students of Strixhaven University with these Commander decks, then head to campus when Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026. Secrets of Strixhaven is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Silverquill Influence
0004_MTGSOS_CommBord: Killian, Decisive Mentor
0009_MTGSOS_CommBord: Scriv, the Obligator
Killian, Decisive Mentor
Scriv, the Obligator
Eiganjo Dynastorian
Forum Filibuster
Herald of Amity
Changing Loyalty
Coercive Impetus
Intermediate Chirography
Defacing Duskmage
Eclipsed Steppe
Turbulent Moor
Umbral Expanse
Fabled Passage
Eldrazi Conscription
Ajani's Chosen
Angelic Destiny
Archon of Sun's Grace
Armored Skyhunter
Combat Calligrapher
Eidolon of Countless Battles
Firemane Commando
Gift of Immortality
Kor Spiritdancer
Land Tax
Mangara, the Diplomat
Nils, Discipline Enforcer
Pearl-Ear, Imperial Advisor
Promise of Loyalty
Redemption Arc
Shielded by Faith
Songbirds' Blessing
Sram, Senior Edificer
Starfield Mystic
Winds of Rath
Doomwake Giant
Ghoulish Impetus
Keen Duelist
Anguished Unmaking
Breena, the Demagogue
Eriette of the Charmed Apple
Inkshield
Shadrix Silverquill
Tomik, Wielder of Law
Vanishing Verse
Caves of Koilos
Desolate Mire
Exotic Orchard
Fetid Heath
Isolated Chapel
Shineshadow Snarl
Temple of Silence
War Room
Flickering Ward
Fallen Ideal
Screams from Within
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Command Tower
Forum of Amity
Terramorphic Expanse
Chains of Custody
Darksteel Mutation
Ghostly Prison
Martial Impetus
Raffine's Guidance
Sage's Reverie
Secret Rendezvous
Sentinel's Eyes
Sheltered by Ghosts
Spirit Mantle
Transcendent Envoy
Animate Dead
Hateful Eidolon
Parasitic Impetus
Fracture
Killian, Ink Duelist
Fellwar Stone
Talisman of Hierarchy
Arcane Lighthouse
Bojuka Bog
Path of Ancestry
Silverquill Campus
Study Hall
Sunlit Marsh
8 Plains [5aTYGam3nXFuO3iO56JewA]
8 Swamp [1E9gpJEKMtKwjk9yssrnmO]
Check out all the cards in the Silverquill Influence deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)
Silverquill Influence Tokens
- 4x Contract // Copy tokens
- 3x Inkling // Pegasus tokens
- 3x Inkling // Cat tokens
0003a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Contract Token // Copy Token
0022a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Inkling Token // Pegasus Token
0022a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Inkling Token // Cat Token
(Back)
Prismari Artistry
0008_MTGSOS_CommBord: Rootha, Mastering the Moment
0005_MTGSOS_CommBord: Muddle, the Ever-Changing
Rootha, Mastering the Moment
Muddle, the Ever-Changing
Inspired Skypainter
Abstract Performance
Dirgur Focusmage
Leitmotif Composer
Furygale Flocking
Prismari Pianist
Renegade Bull
Coastal Peak
Scorched Geyser
Turbulent Springs
Faerie Mastermind
Chain Reaction
Determined Iteration
Harmonic Prodigy
Fabled Passage
Archmage Emeritus
Brazen Borrower
Curiosity Crafter
Dig Through Time
Replication Technique
Rite of Replication
Thunderclap Drake
Blasphemous Act
Chaos Warp
Creative Technique
Cursed Mirror
Dance with Calamity
Goldspan Dragon
Manaform Hellkite
Mirrorwing Dragon
Plargg and Nassari
Redoubled Stormsinger
Rionya, Fire Dancer
Rousing Refrain
Surge to Victory
Twinflame
Volcanic Salvo
Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer
Galazeth Prismari
Magma Opus
Prismari Command
Veyran, Voice of Duality
Solemn Simulacrum
Cascade Bluffs
Exotic Orchard
Ferrous Lake
Frostboil Snarl
Hall of Oracles
Restless Spire
Shivan Reef
Sulfur Falls
Temple of Epiphany
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Command Tower
Prismari Charm
Spectacle Summit
Terramorphic Expanse
Aether Gale
Arcane Denial
Deep Analysis
Reality Shift
Resculpt
Treasure Cruise
Abrade
Big Score
Mana Geyser
Storm-Kiln Artist
Throes of Chaos
Volcanic Torrent
Expressive Iteration
Rootha, Mercurial Artist
Stormcatch Mentor
Fellwar Stone
Lightning Greaves
Talisman of Creativity
Molten Tributary
Mystic Sanctuary
Path of Ancestry
Prismari Campus
Reliquary Tower
Study Hall
Temple of the False God
8 Island [1nCxVo6lJAZ5gEOqzXHchv]
7 Mountain [sWYOyQk6DlN1IJA4EYpAN]
Check out all the cards in the Prismari Artistry deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens and helper.)
Prismari Artistry Tokens
- 3x Elemental // Dragon Illusion tokens
- 3x Elemental (Haste) // Copy tokens
- 2x Elemental (1/1) // Phyrexian Myr tokens
- 1x Elemental (4/4) // Treasure token
- 1x Elemental (4/4) // Manifest (helper) token
0002a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Elemental Token // Dragon Illusion Token
0019a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (Flying) // Copy Token
0021a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (1/1) // Phyrexian Myr Token
0020a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (4/4) // Treasure Token
0020a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Elemental Token (4/4) // Manifest (Helper)
(Back)
Witherbloom Pestilence
0001_MTGSOS_CommBord: Dina, Essence Brewer
0003_MTGSOS_CommBord: Gorma, the Gullet
Dina, Essence Brewer
Gorma, the Gullet
Merchant of Venom
Defiling Daemogoth
Ominous Harvest
Stensian Sanguinist
Feral Appetite
Pest Rescuer
Ribtruss Roaster
Eccentric Pestfinder
Immoral Bargain
Turbulent Fen
Ophiomancer
Toxic Deluge
Tendershoot Dryad
Fabled Passage
Blight Mound
Bloodghast
Final Act
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Nether Traitor
Priest of Forgotten Gods
Smothering Abomination
Veinwitch Coven
Witch of the Moors
Woe Strider
Yahenni, Undying Partisan
Awakening Zone
Blossoming Bogbeast
Gilded Goose
Mycoloth
Ohran Frostfang
Pest Infestation
Trudge Garden
Assassin's Trophy
Beledros Witherbloom
Casualties of War
Creakwood Liege
Culling Ritual
Gyome, Master Chef
Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest
Wight of the Reliquary
Witherbloom Command
Exotic Orchard
Festering Thicket
Grim Backwoods
High Market
Llanowar Wastes
Necroblossom Snarl
Temple of Malady
Twilight Mire
Vernal Fen
Viridescent Bog
Woodland Cemetery
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Command Tower
Teacher's Pest
Witherbloom Charm
Terramorphic Expanse
Titan's Grave
Blood Artist
Infernal Grasp
Morbid Opportunist
Night's Whisper
Pawn of Ulamog
Plumb the Forbidden
Umbral Collar Zealot
Viscera Seer
Zulaport Cutthroat
Cultivate
Elvish Mystic
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Springbloom Druid
Deadly Brew
Dina, Soul Steeper
Moldervine Reclamation
Mortality Spear
Haywire Mite
Bojuka Bog
Haunted Mire
Path of Ancestry
Study Hall
Witherbloom Campus
8 Swamp [47HaAiAIYcM30VkuT4vdQy]
8 Forest [t4EzNaWDJsGojkreXwWBP]
Check out all the cards in the Witherbloom Pestilence deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens and helper.)
Witherbloom Pestilence Tokens
- 3x Pest // Saproling tokens
- 3x Worm // Eldrazi Spawn tokens
- 2x Fungus Beast // Goat tokens
- 1x Snake // Zombie (Decayed) token
- 1x Food // City's Blessing (helper) token
0023a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Pest Token // Saproling Token
0026a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Worm Token // Eldrazi Spawn Token
0017a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Fungus Beast Token // Goat Token
0011a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Snake Token // Zombie Token (Decayed)
0027a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Food Token // City's Blessing (Helper)
(Back)
Lorehold Spirit
0007_MTGSOS_CommBord: Quintorius, History Chaser
0002_MTGSOS_CommBord: Excava, the Risen Past
Quintorius, History Chaser
Excava, the Risen Past
Lorehold Archivist
Augusta, Order Returned
Ceaseless Conflict
Vanguard of the Restless
Advanced Reconstruction
Fateful Tempest
Naktamun Lorespinner
Relic Retriever
Spirit of Resilience
Turbulent Steppe
Moonshaker Cavalry
Staff of the Storyteller
Wave of Reckoning
Fabled Passage
Angel of Indemnity
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Archaeomancer's Map
Claim Jumper
Drumbellower
Guardian of Faith
Guardian Scalelord
Karmic Guide
Monologue Tax
Remorseful Cleric
Selfless Spirit
Serra Paragon
Sevinne's Reclamation
Skyclave Apparition
Sun Titan
Tocasia's Welcome
Tragic Arrogance
White Orchid Phantom
Atsushi, the Blazing Sky
Conspiracy Theorist
Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Balefire Liege
Hofri Ghostforge
Quintorius, Loremaster
Venerable Warsinger
Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus
Currency Converter
Battlefield Forge
Clifftop Retreat
Emeria, the Sky Ruin
Exotic Orchard
Furycalm Snarl
Glittering Massif
Lotus Field
Radiant Summit
Rugged Prairie
Sunscorched Divide
Temple of Triumph
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Command Tower
Primary Research
Seize the Spoils
Kirol, History Buff
Lorehold Charm
Fields of Strife
Terramorphic Expanse
Kami of Ancient Law
Path to Exile
Secret Rendezvous
Swords to Plowshares
Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle
Anger
Faithless Looting
Squee, Goblin Nabob
Quintorius, Field Historian
Rip Apart
Containment Construct
Fellwar Stone
Millikin
Mind Stone
Patchwork Banner
Perpetual Timepiece
Lorehold Campus
Mistveil Plains
Sacred Peaks
Study Hall
11 Plains [7y3Q2VFwuWUnulUnkmO3br]
6 Mountain [27ZWvt6NFd24NOBU71j4Kb]
Check out all the cards in the Lorehold Spirit deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)
Lorehold Spirit Tokens
- 3x Spirit // Rogue tokens
- 3x Spirit // Copy tokens
- 2x Spirit // Illusion tokens
- 2x Treasure // Phyrexian Germ tokens
0025a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (3/2) // Rogue Token
0025a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (3/2) // Copy Token
0006a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Spirit Token (1/1) // Illusion Germ Token
0012a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Phyrexian Germ Token
(Back)
Quandrix Unlimited
0010_MTGSOS_CommBord: Zimone, Infinite Analyst
0006_MTGSOS_CommBord: Primo, the Unbounded
Zimone, Infinite Analyst
Primo, the Unbounded
Owlin Spiralmancer
Expansion Algorithm
Nexus Mentality
Kinetic Ooze
Lattice Library
Nev, the Practical Dean
Yavimaya Bloomsage
Striding Shotcaller
Brass Infiniscope
Turbulent Wilderness
Commander's Insight
Ingenious Prodigy
Pull from Tomorrow
Benevolent Hydra
Unbound Flourishing
Fabled Passage
Curse of the Swine
Deekah, Fractal Theorist
Entrancing Melody
Perplexing Test
Stroke of Genius
Zimone's Hypothesis
Animist's Awakening
Forgotten Ancient
Fractal Harness
Goldvein Hydra
Guardian Augmenter
Hardened Scales
Lifeblood Hydra
Mana Bloom
Open the Way
Ozolith, the Shattered Spire
Primal Might
Primordial Hydra
Silkguard
Steelbane Hydra
Altered Ego
Biomass Mutation
Elusive Otter
The Goose Mother
Hydroid Krasis
Oversimplify
Quandrix Command
Tanazir Quandrix
Zimone, All-Questioning
Astral Cornucopia
Elementalist's Palette
Hangarback Walker
Stonecoil Serpent
Alchemist's Refuge
Exotic Orchard
Flooded Grove
Hinterland Harbor
Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
Overflowing Basin
Rain-Slicked Copse
Sodden Verdure
Temple of Mystery
Vineglimmer Snarl
Yavimaya Coast
Arcane Signet
Sol Ring
Command Tower
Quandrix Charm
Paradox Gardens
Terramorphic Expanse
Rapid Hybridization
Beast Within
Kami of Whispered Hopes
Nature's Lore
Three Visits
Tyvar's Stand
Decisive Denial
Eureka Moment
Quandrix Apprentice
Troyan, Gutsy Explorer
Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy
Opal Palace
Path of Ancestry
Quandrix Campus
Reliquary Tower
Rogue's Passage
Study Hall
Tangled Islet
Temple of the False God
7 Island [1RO7rkqmPBxy6Q6ME6mcs7]
6 Forest [2fy2Fg66OBg9nHXidsEzsJ]
Check out all the cards in the Quandrix Unlimited deck in the Secrets of Strixhaven Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)
Quandrix Unlimited Tokens
- 4x Fractal // Boar tokens
- 2x Fractal // Thopter tokens
- 2x Fractal // Beast tokens
- 1x Primo, the Indivisible // Treasure token
- 1x Food // Frog Lizard token
0005a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Boar Token
0004a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Thopter Token
0004a_MTGSOS_ToknBstr: Fractal Token // Beast Token
0024a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Primo, the Indivisible Token // Treasure Token
0027a_MTGSOS_TknComm: Food Token // Frog Lizard Token
(Back)
Select your two-color college and prepare for the next step of your magical studies! You can see all the revealed cards from Secrets of Strixhaven in the set's card image gallery. Secrets of Strixhaven releases on April 24, 2026. These Commander decks are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.