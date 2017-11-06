The introduction of double-faced cards was a big moment in Magic history. Invented to symbolize the Werewolves in original Innistrad changing from Humans to wolf-monsters and back again, the cards represented a massive leap into previously unexplored design space. One of the only constants in Magic since its inception has been the iconic card backs—and double-faced cards did away with those entirely, putting a whole other card's worth of content there instead! Fortunately, they turned out to be a lot of fun to play with, often adding an extra layer to the gameplay as players tried to meet their cards' transformation requirements.

Since then, double-faced cards that transform under specific conditions have become semi-regular sights in Magic. They've included artifacts that turn into creatures, creatures that turn into enchantments, enchantments that turn into lands, and more. While transformation will always be associated with Werewolves—it is, after all, kind of their signature thing—it also extends far beyond them. It's a fun and versatile mechanic, and it probably has some sweet applications we haven't even thought of yet!

Now, we're celebrating transformation with the release of From the Vault: Transform on November 24. Fifteen of the most notable double-faced cards from Magic's history are reprinted in premium foil, which is roughly twice as cool with shiny art on both sides. And some of those cards have new shiny art on both sides!

Huntmaster of the Fells

I know, I know, I just said Werewolves don't have a monopoly on transformation, but they're really good at it, and this particular Innistrad Werewolf is about as good as it gets. New art from Magali Villeneuve sheds new light (somewhat literally—look at the beautiful lighting work!) on the Huntmaster and its Ravager alter ego, giving you even more reason than ever to transform it repeatedly and admire both sides.

Garruk Relentless

Another original Innistrad card, Garruk Relentless was the first-ever double-faced planeswalker printed. His flipping from mono-green into black-green represented the curse bestowed upon him by the Chain Veil, which corrupted his power over beasts into something twisted and violent. Here, Grzegorz Rutkowski's updated art showcases Garruk's sinister transformation and the toll it takes on his sanity.

Delver of Secrets

It'd be hard to think of a one-mana 1/1 more likely to strike terror into an opponent's heart than Delver of Secrets. Show that humble little Human Wizard a single secret—it doesn't even have to be a juicy one—and it transforms permanently into a major flying threat. Both its original and Aberration versions are shown in sharper relief in Lius Lasahido's new art, so your opponent can see very clearly what's buzzing toward their face.

Beyond those three (or is it really six?), there are also twelve other shiny premium foil cards in the set (or is it 24? This is getting confusing). They span from Innistrad to the present, and they represent a wide sampling of different permutations of transformation. Here they are:

Keep an eye out at your local game store starting November 24, when From the Vault: Transform hits the shelves, and happy transforming!