Signature Spellbook: Chandra is a collection of eight cards plus one premium foil version of one of those eight cards at random. It's the ideal way to show your love of Chandra, stylize your Commander deck, or just help the world burn—in a good way. Check out the packaging and all eight cards below!

Signature Spellbook: Chandra will be available in English exclusively at local game stores beginning June 26, 2020.